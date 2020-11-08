LAFC

LAFC Finishes Regular Season With 1-1 Draw, Rossi Claims Golden Boot in Shortened Season

LAFC's Diego Rossi claimed the league's Golden Boot with 14 goals in the coronavirus-shortened season. He had a chance to up his final total against the Timbers, but he hit the post twice.

By Associated Press

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Jorge Villafana scored in the 90th minute, and the Portland Timbers played to a 1-1 draw against LAFC on Sunday as both teams wrapped up the regular season bound for the playoffs.

LAFC's Diego Rossi claimed the league's Golden Boot with 14 goals in the coronavirus-shortened season. He had a chance to up his final total against the Timbers, but he hit the post twice.

LAFC (9-8-5) finished seventh in the Western Conference standings and will visit Minnesota United in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Timbers (11-6-6) finished third and will host FC Dallas.

The Timbers headed into Decision Day vying for the top spot in the West with the Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City. Portland was atop the table but dropped with a 1-0 loss to Colorado on Wednesday.

Carlos Vela made his first start since Aug. 22 and scored on a rebound goal in the fifth minute. Vela was working his way back from an MCL injury.

Portland's best chance before Villafana's header came in the 80th minute, when Diego Valeri was unmarked in the box, but his shot was stopped by LAFC goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer.

It was Villafana's first goal in five years.

The Timbers were again without forward Jeremy Ebobisse, who has missed five matches following a concussion. Portland was also without dependable midfielder Diego Chara because of yellow card accumulation.

College Football 2 hours ago

Utah-UCLA Game Moved Back a Day Due to COVID-19 Cases

LA Chargers 2 hours ago

Chargers Bobble Away Another Game in 6th Gut-Wrenching Loss

The Timbers won the MLS is Back tournament this summer in Florida.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

LAFCMLS
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us