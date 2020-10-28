LAFC

LAFC Player Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

All MLS players undergo polymerase chain reaction tests every other day, including the day before each game.

By City News Service

LAFC 2018 Kit 16
Los Angeles Football Club

A Los Angeles Football Club player has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Major League Soccer team announced Wednesday night.

Upon receipt of the initial positive result, the player, whose name was not released, self-isolated under a strict and detailed protocol, according to the team. The player will remain in isolation and be monitored by the team's medical staff.

All other LAFC players also underwent testing Tuesday and additional rapid testing before Wednesday night's 2-1 victory over Houston Dynamo at Banc of California Stadium and returned consecutive negative test results and do not have symptoms.

All MLS players undergo polymerase chain reaction tests every other day, including the day before each game. The confirmation of a COVID-19 case occurs when a player receives two consecutive positive test results.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LAFCcoronavirusCOVID-19
