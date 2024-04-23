Olivier Giroud, France's prolific goal scorer and a stalwart of European football, has sealed a deal to join Los Angeles FC (LAFC) in Major League Soccer this upcoming summer, as confirmed by sources close to the player on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old, whose tenure with Italian giants AC Milan concludes at the season's end, has inked an 18-month agreement with the 2022 MLS Cup Champion LAFC, set to commence on August 1, according to reports circulating in France.

LAFC marks the eighth stop in Giroud's illustrious career spanning two decades, a journey that encapsulates triumphs and milestones across the footballing landscape.

Giroud's odyssey began at French club Grenoble, with notable spells at Istres and Tours paving the way for his emergence at Montpellier, where he clinched the Ligue 1 crown in 2012, etching his name in domestic glory.

The seasoned striker then embarked on a remarkable chapter in England, representing Arsenal from 2012 to 2018 before donning the colors of London rivals Chelsea for three fruitful seasons, culminating in a crowning moment with the Champions League triumph in 2021.

Venturing to Italy in 2021, Giroud's impact resonated as he contributed to AC Milan's Serie A conquest in the subsequent year, adding another accolade to his decorated resume.

France's forward #09 Olivier Giroud (L) and France's goalkeeper #01 Hugo Lloris react after losing in the penalty shoot-out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022.

Boasting an impressive tally of 57 goals in 131 appearances, Giroud stands as France's all-time leading goal scorer, a testament to his enduring prowess on the international stage. He helped Les Bleus lift the World Cup trophy in 2018.

Joining LAFC heralds a reunion of sorts for Giroud, as he reunites with former national team captain and close confidant Hugo Lloris, who transitioned to LAFC following his retirement from international football post-France's valiant yet heartbreaking defeat to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final.

The convergence of Giroud and Lloris at LAFC not only signifies a pairing of immense talent but also a bond forged through shared experiences and a relentless pursuit of excellence, setting the stage for an intriguing chapter in Major League Soccer's narrative.