Lakers Agree to Sign Carmelo Anthony, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk, and Talen Horton-Tucker

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to rebuild their roster around their new superstar trio.

After acquiring Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards in a draft day trade on Thursday, the Lakers agreed to terms with free agents, Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemor, and Wayne Ellington on Monday.

On Tuesday, the team was active again, reportedly agreeing to terms with 10-NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, and guards Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk, and Talen Horton-Tucker.

The addition of Anthony partners him with close friend LeBron James. James and Anthony both played on the United States Men's Basketball Team during two different Olympics, and have always wanted to play on the same team in the NBA together.

The agreement is reportedly for one-year, and Anthony himself broke the news when he posted a video on his social media with the words "Melo" and the Lakers logo.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

James and Anthony were high school friends and both part of the same 2003 NBA draft class. Both players will be entering their 19th NBA season this fall. Anthony averaged 13.4 points and shot 40.9 percent from three-point range with the Portland Trail Blazers last season.

Point guard Kendrick Nunn joins the Lakers and presumably slots in behind Westbrook in the backup point guard role. Nunn, 26, reportedly agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with a player option for the second year. He is entering his third season in the NBA after playing for the Miami Heat in each of the last two. Nunn averaged 14.6 points for the Heat last season.

Kendrick Nunn has agreed to a two-year, $10M deal with the Lakers, his agent Adam Pensack tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

Monk, 23, also joins the Lakers after playing his last four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. The shooting guard out of Kentucky averaged a career-high 11.7 points last season, and shot over 40 percent from three.

Free agent G Malik Monk has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

Horton-Tucker, 20, was a restricted free agent and agreed to a new three-year, $32 million deal to stay with the Lakers. Horton-Tucker averaged a career-high 9.0 points during his sophomore campaign, and was a fan favorite for his reach and ability to get to the basket.

Another fan favorite, Alex Caruso, left the Lakers in free agency to sign with the Chicago Bulls.

The new additions to the Lakers means that players from last season's team that fell to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA Playoffs would not be able to stay.

Forward Markieff Morris agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Heat, center Andre Drummond agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, and forward Alfonso McKinnie was waived.

In other moves, the Lakers signed rookies Joel Ayayi and Austin Reaves to two-way contracts. Both players are currently competing with the Lakers Summer League team in Las Vegas.