Lakers and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr host Palisades High School basketball team after California wildfires burned down school

The fire took homes. It took memories. It left scars that won’t easily fade. But on Thursday night, inside Crypto.com Arena, Pacific Palisades High School found something the flames couldn’t touch—community, compassion, and a much-needed moment of joy.

Steve Kerr never forgot where he came from. The Golden State Warriors head coach, a proud alum of Pacific Palisades High School, knew the devastation his alma mater faced in the wake of the recent Southern California wildfires. So, he made sure the Dolphins basketball team had a night they’d never forget.

As the Lakers and Warriors prepared for another chapter in their storied rivalry, a group of young athletes displaced by tragedy walked into the arena as honored guests. This wasn’t just a game. This was an embrace from the basketball world, a reminder that in times of hardship, sports can heal.

“The Lakers did a great job of helping put this together,” said Kerr before the game. “I wanted to host them because this is my alma mater…we’ve gotten them a bunch of shoes and gear.”

Steve Kerr on hosting the Palisades High boys basketball team pic.twitter.com/odBboNF039 — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) February 7, 2025

Jeanie Buss, who also once walked the halls of Palisades High, opened Crypto.com Arena’s doors to the team, ensuring they had an experience worthy of their resilience.

Courtesy of the Lakers organization and former Palisades Charter High School Alums Jeanie Buss and Steve Kerr, the purple and gold hosted the Palisades High basketball team for Thursday’s game vs. the Warriors pic.twitter.com/AS7l96o2fc — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) February 7, 2025

And then there was JJ Redick.

The first-year Lakers head coach doesn’t just understand basketball—he understands loss. Redick’s own home was among the many reduced to rubble in the Palisades fire. When he emerged for pregame warmups in a gray and blue Pacific Palisades Dolphins sweatshirt, the message was clear: This is personal.

“Someone was nice enough to give this to me yesterday,” Redick said of the Palisades High sweater he wore. “Steve [Kerr] texted me to let me know they would be at the game tonight.”

JJ Redick is wearing a “Pali Strong” hoodie in support of students affected by the Palisades fires. Steve Kerr will be hosting a group here tonight along with the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/3vlkRSR5KM — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) February 7, 2025

The Lakers, battling for playoff positioning in a grueling Western Conference, had their own fight to focus on. But Redick made time. After his team’s hard-fought victory over Golden State, he met with the Palisades players, shaking hands, offering words of encouragement, reminding them that setbacks—on the court and in life—don’t define you. How you respond does.

The night wasn’t about Steph Curry’s dazzling deep threes, Luka Dončić’s first appearance at Crypot.com Arena, or LeBron James’ relentless drives. It wasn’t about the standings or the playoff race. It was about something bigger: unity, resilience, and the power of sports to uplift when the world feels heavy.

“It’s been nice to collaborate with the Lakers and hopefully put together a nice evening for the Pali team and coaches,” said Kerr. “I know a lot of them lost their homes and J.J. [Redick] and I know exactly what that's like. Hopefully we give them a night to remember and a chance to get away from what’s been happening lately.”

Steve Kerr didn’t have to do this. Neither did J.J. Redick. But that’s what made it so special.

Because long after the final buzzer sounded, after the lights dimmed and the fans poured into the Los Angeles night, those young athletes from Pacific Palisades walked away with more than just a memory. They walked away reminded that they are not alone.

And sometimes, that’s the most valuable victory of all.