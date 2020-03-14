Lakers Announce Information on Ticket Refunds Amidst Coronavirus Cancellations

The National Basketball Association has suspended its season for at least the next 30 days, and fans across the country are wondering what that means for already purchased tickets for games that won't be played.

Here in Los Angeles, the Lakers were expected to host the Houston Rockets on Thursday in front of a sold out crowd at Staples Center less than 24 hours before the league announced the indefinite suspension.

On Friday, the team announced that they will be giving full refunds to all fans that paid for tickets to Thursday's postponed game against the Rockets.

Additionally, tickets for all future games will be honored whenever the league resumes and those games are rescheduled.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sent a letter out to fans announcing that the suspension was temporary and would last at least 30 days. He added, "We intend to resume the season, if and when it becomes safe for all concerned."

Silver added that if in the event the season is permanently cancelled, or games are not rescheduled, that the league and teams will work together to refund fans or provide a credit for a future game (presumably next season).

Shortly thereafter, the Lakers provided a statement of their own:

"Thank you for patience as we work with the NBA to continue to assess the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Due to the NBA suspension of games, tonight’s game against the Houston Rockets and Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets are postponed. Tickets for tonight, March 12th, will be refunded at point of purchase.

Beginning March 15th, tickets already purchased for a postponed game will be honored when the game is rescheduled. If games are not played or played in an empty-arena, fans will have the option to receive a credit for a future game or a refund. Notwithstanding, if you have travel or health concerns related to any of the upcoming games your tickets will be refunded at point of purchase."

Three different NBA players have now tested positive for the coronavirus, with potentially more expected to follow. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is the first known NBA player to test positive for the virus, followed by his teammate, All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

On Saturday, NBA Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Detroit Pistons center, Christian Wood, had tested positive for the coronavirus after playing against Gobert last Saturday night.

If and when the season resumes, it could be possible that all postponed games are rescheduled, or the season is shortened. Regardless, if the NBA Finals are played, it could occur on Fourth of July weekend or later.