Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis will be out for at least two more weeks with the leg injuries that have kept him sidelined since Feb. 14.

By Greg Beacham

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis will be out for at least two more weeks with the leg injuries that have kept him sidelined since Feb. 14.

The defending NBA champions announced Friday night that Davis is making progress and has been cleared to enter the next phase of his rehabilitation after an examination by team doctors. He will be re-evaluated in late March.

Davis missed his 10th consecutive game Friday when the Lakers hosted the Indiana Pacers in their first game back from the All-Star break.

The All-NBA big man has Achilles tendinosis and a calf strain, and the eight-time All-Star selection was forced to drop out of last weekend's game in Atlanta.

Davis missed five games earlier this season due to various injuries before aggravating his leg woes in a game in Denver on Valentine's Day. He is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 blocked shots in his 23 appearances this season.

The Lakers have eight games in the next two weeks, and Davis is likely to miss all of them. Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel has said the team will be deliberately cautious with its superstar big man, hoping to get him healthy heading into the postseason.

Los Angeles lost seven of its 10 games between Davis' injury and the All-Star break, but remained in third place in the Western Conference.

