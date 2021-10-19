Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Claim Avery Bradley Off Waivers, Who Opted Out Before Title Win

The Los Angeles Lakers have claimed veteran guard Avery Bradley Jr. off waivers. 

By The Associated Press

NBA: MAR 08 Lakers at Clippers
Icon Sportswire

The Los Angeles Lakers claimed veteran guard Avery Bradley Jr. off waivers on Monday.

Bradley played for the Lakers in 2019-20, but opted out prior to the NBA restart in the bubble in Orlando, Florida, because of health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and did not participate in the run to the franchise’s 17th championship.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Bradley, who received a championship ring, averaged 8.6 points and shot 44.4% from 3-point range that season as a useful role player and willing defender alongside superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Bradley is the third contributor from the Lakers’ title team to be brought back this offseason, joining guard Rajon Rondo and center Dwight Howard.

Bradley, 30, spent last season with Miami and Houston, averaging 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27 games. He signed with Golden State as a free agent in September after the Rockets declined his $5.9 million team option.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

homeless 59 mins ago

Crew Cleaning Trash Buildup From Homeless at Skid Row May Expand Citywide

Los Angeles Dodgers 2 hours ago

Dodgers Seek NLCS Rally as Series Shifts to Los Angeles

A first-round pick from Texas in 2010, Bradley has averaged 11.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 11 NBA seasons.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles LakersNBAKobe BryantLeBron JamesBasketball
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us