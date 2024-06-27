Lakers add Dalton Knecht with No. 17 pick in 2024 NBA Draft

The Lakers may have found their scorer of the future and present.

On a pivotal night in Brooklyn, the Los Angeles Lakers chose a player for both their present and future, by selecting Tennessee scorer Dalton Knect with the 17th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the draft, there were many questions on whether or not the Lakers would actually make the selection, or include the pick in a pre-draft trade with another team.

There were several blockbuster trades leading up to the draft, the most important of which, was the New York Knicks going all in on their former Villanova players on their roster by trading away Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks, and one protected first-round pick, in exchange for forward Mikal Bridges.

Nevertheless, the Lakers opted to keep their first-round selection to bolster their roster now, while also looking ahead towards the future.

Knecht's journey to this moment is nothing short of remarkable. Standing at 6'5" and weighing 212 pounds, he emerged as a standout guard in his lone season at the University of Tennessee this year.

Averaging an impressive 21.7 points per game with shooting splits of 45.8% from the field, 39.7% from beyond the arc, and 77.2% from the free-throw line, Knecht led the SEC in scoring and was a dominant force on the court. His performance earned him First Team All-America honors and the title of SEC Player of the Year.

Before his time at Tennessee, Knecht honed his skills at Northern Colorado, where he played for two seasons. Over his 103 Division I games, Knecht averaged 16.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, consistently proving his scoring prowess. He scored in double figures in 75 of those games, including 38 with 20 or more points, 11 with 30 or more, and one memorable 40-point performance.

Knecht's early years were spent at Northeastern Junior College in Colorado, following his graduation from Prairie View High School in Henderson, Colorado. From overlooked high school talent to college standout, his winding path to stardom speaks volumes about his resilience and determination.

Rob Pelinka, the Lakers' Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager, expressed his excitement about Knecht's selection in a statement released by the team.

"It’s an extremely exciting night for the Los Angeles Lakers. We would have never imagined a player as skilled and perfect for our needs would be there for us," said Pelinka. "We had him as a top 10 player unanimously across our scouting boards."

Pelinka emphasized Knecht's competitive nature, calling him a "three-level scorer" who excels on both ends of the floor. Knecht's ability to defend, his physicality, and his athleticism make him a valuable 3-and-D player, fitting seamlessly into the Lakers' roster.

The Lakers' decision to draft Knecht addresses several team needs, particularly in perimeter scoring and spot-up shooting. His versatility and scoring ability are expected to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis, providing the Lakers with a much-needed offensive weapon. Knecht's game draws comparisons to notable NBA players such as Klay Thompson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Jerami Grant, and Terrence Ross, reflecting his potential to make a significant impact.

As the newest member of the Lakers, Dalton Knecht carries the hopes of a franchise eager to return to championship contention. His journey from overlooked high school player to NBA first-round pick is a testament to his talent and perseverance. Lakers fans can look forward to seeing Knecht's scoring prowess and defensive tenacity on full display at the Crypto.com Arena, as he embarks on this new chapter in his basketball career.