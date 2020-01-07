Lakers Dwight Howard to Return to Dunk Contest, Contract Fully Guaranteed

Tuesday might have been just an ordinary day for most people, but for Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard it was extremely climatic.

Tuesday, January 7 was the Lakers deadline to pick up Howard's contract for the remainder of the season, making it fully guaranteed.

Before the season began, when the Lakers worked out the big man, they signed him t o a risk-free, one-year, non-guaranteed deal for the veteran's minimum (at least 10 years of service) of $2.56 million. Howard has been playing the entirety of the season thus far, knowing that the Lakers could cut him and not pay the remainder of his contract at any time.

The risk-reward move for both parties has paid dividends, and Tuesday's announcement of the option being picked up was a mere formality, as Howard has revitalized his career in his second stint in Los Angeles. Not only a fan favorite, Howard is currently considered the frontrunner for the NBA's Comeback Player of the Year Award.

As if $2.56 million wasn't enough to celebrate, Howard also will reportedly don his Superman cape again for the 2020 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest in Chicago on February 15.

Howard headlined the event from 2007-2009 and was crowned champion in 2008 for his iconic Superman Dunk seen below.

Howard's second life in the NBA has come after the superstar reportedly hit rock bottom over the summer. He's been a vital asset off the bench for the Western Conference-leading Lakers, averaging 7.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game this season.