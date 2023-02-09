Lakers Flip Thomas Bryant, Patrick Beverly For Davon Reed and Mo Bamba at Trade Deadline

If you thought the Los Angeles Lakers were done making moves after trading Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster three-team deal on Wednesday, than you were gravely mistaken.

According to multiple reports, the Lakers made a bevy of moves in the waning hours of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday.

The first move the Lakers made was trading center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round draft picks.

Bryant was a revelation for the Lakers after a foot injury to Anthony Davis sidelined the eight-time All-Star for over a month. In his absence, Bryant stepped up for the Lake Show, averaging 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds. However, according to Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Chris Haynes, Bryant requested the trade out of Los Angeles after his role diminished upon Davis' return.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Thomas Bryant requested a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers after his minutes diminished once Anthony Davis returned from injury, sources @tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 9, 2023

The trade bolsters the Nuggets frontcourt depth, but momentarily left the Lakers without a backup center. The only other true center on their roster, Damian Jones, was traded to the Utah Jazz in the Westbrook deal that landed former Minnesota Timberwolves point guard D'Angelo Russell back in Los Angeles.

However, minutes later, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Lakers had acquired center Mo Bamba from the Orlando Magic in exchange for veteran point guard Patrick Beverly.

The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

The Lakers reportedly sent one of the second-round draft picks they acquired from the Nuggets in the Thomas Bryant trade to the Magic with Beverley. The 34-year-old averaged just 6.4 points and 2.6 assists in 45 games with the Lakers this season.

Bamba, provides the Lakers with much-needed frontcourt depth in the absence of Jones and Bryant, and injects the team with youth, energy, and rebounding (something they desperately needed). Bamba was averaging 7.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game this season with the Magic.

In the last few weeks, the Lakers have dramatically revamped their roster adding Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, Malik Beasley, and D'Angelo Russell. The moves make the Lakers longer, younger, more athletic, and more versatile. They also significantly bolstered two areas of need: rebounding and three-point shooing.

Prior to the trade deadline, the Lakers only had three players on their roster shooting over 35 percent from beyond the arc. Now they have six.

24 hours ago the Lakers had 3 players shooting over 35 3P%



They now have 6. pic.twitter.com/HAO4pVEgcy — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 9, 2023

The new-look Lakers are back in action at Crypto.com arena on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.