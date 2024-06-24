Watch: Lakers introduce JJ Redick as head coach

The Lakers plan introduced former NBA player and broadcaster JJ Redick as the team's head coach at a Monday afternoon news conference.

Redick was considered the front-runner for the job in the days after the Lakers parted ways with second-year coach Darvin Ham May 3 following a first-round playoff exit against the Denver Nuggets. Ham was 90-74 with the Lakers.

The team threw a curveball by offering the position to University of Connecticut coach Dan Hurley, who turned down what was reported to be a six-year, $70 million contract to return to UConn in pursuit of a third-straight national championship.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Lakers made the official announcement Monday before Reddick and Lakers Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka fielded questions at the news conference. Redick was asked about the hiring process and the Lakers' courtship of Hurley.

"In no way was my ego hurt or bruised in any way," Redick said. "I understood"

Redick's only coaching experience is with his son's youth team.

“I am incredibly humbled to join the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most iconic and successful sports franchises in the world,” Redick said. “This opportunity for me is all about service to the players, team and organization. I want to express my utmost appreciation to Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka and the entire Lakers front office. My goal will focus on delivering championship-caliber basketball for Lakers fans everywhere, building on the tremendous history and legacy of the Lakers. I am excited to surround myself with a veteran, innovative staff as we work relentlessly to develop individual players and maximize the team’s potential. My family and I couldn’t be more ecstatic for this new chapter in our lives and look forward to immersing ourselves in the vibrant Los Angeles community.”

Following an 15-season NBA playing career with six teams, including the Clippers, Redick became an analyst with ESPN in 2021 and was promoted to its lead team in February after the departure of Doc Rivers to become the coach of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Redick was a pioneer of podcasting. In 2016, he became the second active player with a podcast, following NFL linebacker A.J. Hawk. Since March, he has hosted "Mind the Game" with Lakers star LeBron James.

Redick played college ball for Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski at Duke, where he was a two-time All-American and the 2006 National College Player of the Year. The Orlando Magic drafted him at No. 11 that same year, three years after James was drafted No. 1 out of high school by Cleveland.

Redick will become the Lakers' seventh permanent coach since Phil Jackson's retirement following the 2010-11 season -- Bernie Bickerstaff served a five-game stint as interim coach during the 2012-13 season -- and fourth since James signed with the team in 2018.

"I'm cautiously optimistic that this new hire is a success for both the Lakers and JJ Redick," Hall of Famer Magic Johnson posted on social media Thursday. "I enjoyed watching him as a player -- great 3-point shooting, high basketball IQ, passion for the game, and mental and physical toughness.

"If he can bring how he played professionally to the Lakers -- this could work out! But will his transition from star basketball player to head coach end up like Steve Kerr, Jason Kidd, Ty Lue, or Doc Rivers or the former NBA players turned coaches who weren't successful?"

Redick will inherit a team with James and Anthony Davis that made a four-win improvement over the previous season. The team went on a 3-10 slump in December, but closed out the season on the upswing with a 23-10 record. They beat New Orleans in a play-in game, only to fall to the Nuggets.

James and Davis both hold player options for 2024-25, which must be exercised by June 29. If both return, other core players under contract for next season include D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Reaves, Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt.

The team may need to consider a trade for a third star to play alongside James and Davis or rely on another role player to step up next season.

The Lakers have not won a playoff round in three of four seasons with James and Davis. They won with 2020 NBA title in the Florida pandemic-era bubble.

“We are thrilled to introduce JJ Redick as the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers,” Pelinka said in a Monday statement. “After a thoughtful and thorough search process, I couldn’t be more proud to welcome JJ, his wife Chelsea, and their two sons to the Lakers family.

"JJ is a fierce competitor and has an extraordinary basketball IQ and understanding of the modern game that will energize players and excite fans. His rigorous analysis will immediately unlock new opportunities for our roster while setting a foundation for player development over the long term. He brings an intense dedication to innovation, advancing the game and staying at the forefront of an ever-evolving league. Beyond his basketball acumen, JJ has a care for people and genuine empathy that are critical for connecting with players today. This is an exciting time for Lakers basketball.”