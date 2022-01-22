Lakers' Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA Scoring Record Basketball Up For Auction

Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scored a lot of points in his 20-year NBA career. An NBA record 38,387 to be exact, but who's counting. Abdul-Jabbar's final regular season game took place on April 23, 1989. He scored 10 points against the Seattle Supersonics in a 121-117 Lakers victory.

Those would be the final points scored in Abdul-Jabbar's illustrious career (excluding playoffs), and with that history in mind, he signed the game ball and inscribed with "Last Reg Season 4/89" along with his final career point total. For 33 years that game ball has been in and out of the hands of some of the most infamous memorabilia collectors, but now it's going back up for auction, and it's expected to sell for a lot of money.

The last time the ball went to auction it sold for over $270,000. This time around it's expected to fetch over half a million.

The ball is just one of many items that will be for sale at the MINT25 Auction, an exclusive and unprecedented collection of 25 of the greatest and most iconic artifacts in sports history. Originally scheduled for an online run from January 28-30, the auction, conducted by Lelands will now take place March 25-27 in Las Vegas.

Among the many items being offered are a 2010 Tom Brady New England Patriots game-worn jersey, an autographed rookie card, Babe Ruth's 1918 bat contact with Hillerich & Bradsby, and Michael Jordan's game-worn Chicago Bulls jersey from 1988.

All of these items and more are expected to receive massive interest. The complete list of lots up for bids is below:

· A Tom Brady 2010 New England Patriots signed, game-worn, photo-matched jersey (Estimate: $500,000 - $600,000)

· A 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket #144 Tom Brady Rookie Autograph BGS NM-MT+ 8.5 - Auto 9 (Estimate: $1,500,000 - $2,000,000)

· Babe Ruth’s 1918 first Hillerich & Bradsby bat contract signed six times (Estimate: $800,000 - $1,000,000)

· A Michael Jordan 1998 Chicago Bulls game-worn “Last Dance Buzzer Beater” jersey (Estimate: $300,000 - $400,000)

· Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls game-worn Air Jordan I sneakers from his broken foot game on 10/29/85 (Estimate: $400,000 - $500,000)

· A 1986 Fleer #87 Michael Jordan Rookie Card PSA Gem MT 10 (Estimate: $300,000 - $400,000)

· A 2005-06 Exquisite Collection Limited Logos #LLMU Michael Jordan Game-Used Patch Autograph - Jersey #23/50! BGS Mint 9 - Auto 10 (Estimate: $175,000 - $225,000)

· A 2008 Skybox Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Green #23 Michael Jordan 08/10PSA Gem Mint 10 (Estimate: $250,000 - $300,000)

· A 1951 Bowman #253 Mickey Mantle Rookie Card PSA NM-MT 8 (Estimate: $350,000 - $400,000)

· A Mickey Mantle 1952 game-used All-Star bat from his very first All-Star Game (Estimate: $200,000 - $300,000)

· A 2012-13 National Treasures NBA Signature #6 Kobe Bryant Game-Used Logoman Autograph 2/5 BGS Mint 9 - Auto 10 (Estimate: $200,000 - $225,000)

· A 1951 Bowman #305 Willie Mays Rookie Card PSA NM-MT 8 (Estimate: $200,000 - $300,000)

· A 2020-21 Panini Prizm Gold Prizm #1 LeBron James Tribute 01/10 PSA Gem Mint 10 (Estimate: $250,000 - $300,000)

· A T3 Turkey Red Complete Baseball Master Set (Number 3 on the SGC Set Registry) (Estimate: $150,000 - $200,000)

· A 2004 Panini Sports Mega Cracks #71 Lionel Messi Rookie PSA Gem Mint 10 (Estimate: $250,000 - $300,000)

· A 1957 Topps #77 Bill Russell Rookie SGC NM-MT 8 (Estimate: $200,000 - $250,000)

· Mike Eruzione’s 1980 Team USA Hockey gold medal winning game-worn jersey (Estimate: $375,000 - $500,000)

· A T206 Baseball Card Complete Set minus Honus Wagner (Estimate: $300,000 - $400,000)

· A 1961 Fleer Basketball Unopened Wax with Wilt Chamberlain Rookie Showing (Estimate: $425,000 - $500,000)

· A Wilt Chamberlain 100 point game signed program and basketball, with high-grade ticket stub (Estimate: $100,000 - $200,000)

· Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record-setting 38,387th NBA point basketball (Estimate: $400,000 - $500,000)

· A 2017 Panini National Treasures Green #161 Patrick Mahomes RPA Rookie Patch Autograph - Jersey Number 15/15 BGS Mint 9 - Auto 10 (Estimate: $1,000,000 - $1,250,000)

· A 1910 E98 Ty Cobb Card PSA Gem Mint 10 (Estimate: $400,000 - $500,000)

· A Super Bowl LII Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski TD pass football (Estimate: $200,000 - $300,000)

· A 1999 Pokemon Base Set 1st Edition Unopened Box (Estimate: $300,000 - $400,000)