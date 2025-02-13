Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers lose first game since Luka Dončić trade, 131–119 to Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen scored 32 points and had a season-high three steals to lead the Utah Jazz to a 131-119 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. 

By John Coon

Lauri Markkanen scored 32 points and had a season-high three steals to lead the Utah Jazz to a 131-119 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Jordan Clarkson had 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to help Utah end a three-game slide. Keyonte George added 20 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds off the bench.

LeBron James finished with 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Los Angeles. Rui Hachimura scored a team-high 19 points and Luka Dončić added 16. Austin Reaves added 15 points and 11 assists.

Utah used a 19-6 run punctuated by back-to-back alley-oop dunks from Walker Kessler to take a 56-45 lead late in the second quarter. Kessler also dominated defensively before halftime with a season-high five blocks.

James and Reaves made back-to-back 3s off consecutive Jazz turnovers to cut the deficit to 74-69. The Lakers drew no closer.

Clarkson powered a 22-2 run with three straight layups and Kessler capped it with a tip-in dunk to extend Utah’s lead to 96-71 with 3:06 left in the third quarter. Los Angeles went five minutes with only one basket until Hachimura’s 3-pointer started a string of five straight field goals for the Lakers.

Takeaways

Lakers: Bronny James scored a career-high nine points in the fourth quarter.

Jazz: Utah has won three of four at home, equaling its win total over the team’s first 20 home games.

Key moment

Utah broke open a close game in the third quarter, scoring on eight straight possessions during its decisive 22-2 run.

Key stat

Isaiah Collier dished out nine assists, marking his sixth straight game with nine or more.

Up next

The Lakers host Charlotte on Feb. 19. Utah hosts the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

