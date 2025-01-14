Lakers lose to Spurs 126-102 in their 1st game back after wildfire postponements

Victor Wembanyama had 23 points and eight rebounds, Harrison Barnes scored 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Lakers 126-102 on Monday night in Los Angeles' first game back from two postponements due to the wildfires devastating the area.

Anthony Davis had 30 points and 13 rebounds, and LeBron James added 18 points and eight assists for the Lakers in their first home game since catastrophic wildfires killed at least 24 and burned thousands of structures.

The Lakers have lost three straight, but their previous two scheduled games were postponed, and they hadn't played since last Tuesday in Dallas.

Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle scored 23 points apiece for San Antonio.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Spurs dominated the fourth quarter, making a 25-9 run in the first nine minutes to take control of a game that was tied entering the period.

The Lakers retired Michael Cooper's No. 21 in a halftime ceremony honoring the Hall of Fame guard who won five championships in the Showtime era.

Takeaways

Spurs: A gritty performance after three consecutive losses were followed by four straight days off. They were also scheduled to play the Lakers last Saturday.

Lakers: The players didn't appear to be over-emotional after a trying week in which coach JJ Redick lost his home and a few Lakers came under evacuation warnings or orders. But they also couldn't keep up with San Antonio in the fourth quarter.

Key moment

San Antonio ended the third quarter on a 15-5 run and made a 12-5 run to begin the fourth, opening a 101-94 lead.

Key stat

James took a season-low 11 shots, the same number as Max Christie and three fewer than Austin Reaves. That's not a recipe for Lakers success.

Up next

The Spurs host Memphis on Wednesday night. The Lakers host the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.