Lakers newest star Luka Dončić donates $500,000 to California wildfire relief

Luka Dončić has recorded his first assist as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and it didn’t come on the basketball court.

Dončić has yet to make his Lakers debut–which is expected to happen on Monday evening–but he’s already making an impact on the community far beyond the hardwood.

Before donning the iconic purple and gold, on the court, the five-time All-NBA point guard stepped up for his new city that is still reeling from devastation.

Dončić, acquired by the Lakers in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks on February 1, announced on Monday morning that his foundation is donating $500,000 to wildfire relief efforts.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Dončić made the announcement in an Instagram post for his Luka Dončić foundation that read:

“One month after the fires, many families are still rebuilding their lives. Today, the Luka Dončić Foundation is committing $500,000 to immediate fire recovery efforts, and will work with local organizations to help rebuild play spaces destroyed by the fires.

We’re committed to helping kids in affected communities get back to playing and being kids.

#LAWildfires #LAStrong”

The donation was made through the Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund, which will provide immediate relief while also funding long-term projects to restore playgrounds, fields, and courts lost to the flames.

Dončić reportedly saw some of the devastation in the Pacific Palisades and Altadena communities and wanted to help his new city rebuild as soon as he could, and in any way that he could.

A message from @luka7doncic to Los Angeles. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/fhoa30nIjY — Luka Dončić Foundation (@LD77Foundation) February 10, 2025

Doncic isn’t alone in giving back. A month ago, Los Angeles’ sports community came together, with teams collectively donating $8 million to wildfire relief. Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, a Southern California resident since 2018, also pledged $500,000. Freddie Freeman contributed $300,000. Chris Taylor’s CT3 Foundation launched a fundraising campaign, matching donations up to $5,000.

And then there’s Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie, whose $15 million commitment dwarfed them all, directing aid specifically to Altadena—a historic, racially diverse community hit hard by the Eaton Fire. The FireAid benefit concert at the Ballmer-owned Intuit Dome and Kia Forum only strengthened the city’s united front in supporting those affected.

Doncic’s donation struck a chord well beyond L.A. Many of the comment o his Instagram post came from Mavericks fans still heartbroken over his departure.

“That’s why Dallas loves him so much—because he has a genuine heart. ❤️” one fan wrote.

“This is the real reason Dallas is so sad to lose Luka. Goes so much beyond the court, it was 177% about culture and community,” another added.

But now, Los Angeles gets to experience that same generosity firsthand. In a city that has embraced larger-than-life superstars for generations, Doncic is already proving that his impact will be as profound off the court as it is on it.

According to their website, the mission of the Luka Dončić Foundation is to help young people discover their potential through sports, play spaces, and wellness support. The Foundation launched in December 2024 with the release of a detailed report on the state of youth basketball in the U.S. and Europe.

The Foundation plans to donate significant additional funding over the next two years to help make sure that kids who’ve lost their play spaces – what Luka calls his “peace place” - are able to get back on the playground, field or court as soon as possible for the sake of their mental and physical wellbeing.

The Foundation believes that play spaces are critical infrastructure. Helping kids find joy when they need it most is imperative.

The Foundation is actively exploring how best to go about these efforts alongside the many incredible organizations working to help rebuild Los Angeles.

With Dončić expected to make his Lakers debut on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena against the Utah Jazz, fans in Los Angeles will know that even before he scores a single point for the purple and gold, he will have already delivered his first–and arguably most important–assist for the community.