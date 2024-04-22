Lakers blow 20-point lead in 101-99 loss to Nuggets in Game 2, LA's losing streak to champs reaches 10 games

Maybe it was the altitude.

Jamal Murray hit a buzzer-beater and the Denver Nuggets overcame a 20-point deficit to stun the Los Angeles Lakers 101-99 to take a commanding 2-0 series lead on Monday night at Ball Arena.

The Lakers led for most of the game, including by 20 points early in the third quarter. But as they inevitably do, the defending champions got up off the mat and rallied to cut the lead to 10 points entering the fourth quarter.

That's when two-time MVP Nikola Jokic took over and the Nuggets tied the game with just over a minute remaining.

WHAT A SEQUENCE IN DENVER! 🤯🤯🤯@Lakers 95@nuggets 95



Under 2 minutes to play in the 4Q on TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/gQQWAs5eTZ — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2024

Both teams took turns trading baskets until LeBron James missed a three-pointer with 16 seconds remaining, giving Murray the chance to complete the comeback.

JAMAL MURRAY STEPS BACK AND HITS THE #TISSOTBUZZERBEATER 🤯🤯🤯



NUGGETS COMEBACK FROM DOWN 20 TO TAKE A 2-0 SERIES LEAD!#YourTimeDefinesYourGreatness https://t.co/3dkn1H1YYR pic.twitter.com/vXXkZPEn01 — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2024

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with a game-high 32 points and 11 rebounds. He played with a chip on his shoulder all night after it was announced earlier in the day that he was not selected as a finalist for the NBA's annual Defensive Player of the Year Award this season. Davis started the game shooting 14-of-15 from the field.

Despite Davis' excellent game, he was overshadowed by the two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. "The Joker" finished with a triple-double scoring 27 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists. Murray had 20 points, but none bigger than his buzzer-beater.

Unlike in Game 1, the Lakers got support from their role players in Game 2.

D'Angelo Russell, who broke the Lakers single-season record for three-pointers this year, struggled in Game 1 on Saturday shooting a paltry 1-for-9 from beyond the arc.

Russell was red-hot from deep in Game 2. He started 6-for-6 from distance and finished with 23 points.

Game 2 started similarly to the opener on Saturday. The Lakers got out to a fast start and opened up a double-digit lead. They extended that lead to 20 points early in the third quarter before the champs rallied and answered the bell.

Denver went on an 11-0 run midway through the third quarter to cut the lead to single digits.

They cut the lead to just two points with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but LeBron drained back-to-back three-pointers to stop the bleeding.

4TH QUARTER IS HEATING UP IN DENVER 🔥



LEBRON DRILLS BACK-TO-BACK TRIPLES... LAL leads by 6 on TNT pic.twitter.com/4XMNdzT6g3 — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2024

For the second straight game, the Lakers lost the rebounding battle 51-43 and were out-scored in the paint, 54-38.

The Lakers have lost 10 consecutive games to the Nuggets and six straight in the playoffs dating back to Denver's four-game sweep in the Western Conference Finals last May.

The series now shifts to Hollywood in what appears to be a thrilling and hard-fought battle between two excellent teams, but the mental advantage is clearly on the side of the Nuggets who have the Lakers number.

You have to wonder if LeBron and the Lake Show are questioning on the flight home whether or not they will ever be able to beat this team as it's currently constructed.

The Lakers need to continue to find ways to neutralize Jokic, while Denver needs to deal with Davis and James. The answer might be to pursue a war of attrition against the dynamic duo after they each played a lot more than 40 minutes in altitude in the first two games of the series.

Meanwhile for the Lakers, to spoil Denver's title defense, they need to stymie and suffocate the Nuggets starting five and be able to hold up under the physical burden of playing heavy minutes against a superior opponent over the span of a seven-game series.

Game 3 of the series tips off on Thursday night from Crypto.com arena at 7:00PM PT.

