Anthony Davis has 31 points and 14 rebounds to lead Lakers past the Pelicans 104-99

Los Angeles Lakers

By Brett Martel

Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Pelicans

Anthony Davis had 31 points and 14 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to five games with a 104-99 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

LeBron James highlighted a 21-point performance with a pair of pivotal 3-pointers in the final minutes, but his career-long four-game triple-double streak came to an end.

Rookie Dalton Knecht hit five 3s to finish with a career-high 27 points in a spot start for the Lakers.

One night after posting 40 points and 12 rebounds in a victory at San Antonio, Davis reached the 30-point plateau for the eighth time in 12 games played this season.

Brandon Ingram scored 32 points, and reserve Jaylen Nowell scored 16 points for the Pelicans, who've lost 10 of their last 12 games.

Takeaways

Lakers: Cam Reddish (lower right leg) did not play after leaving Friday night's game in San Antonio earlier than usual. ... Austin Reaves scored 10 points but missed seven of nine 3-point shots.

Pelicans: Although forward Trey Murphy III was given the night off as he works his way back from a preseason hamstring injury, injury-depleted New Orleans kept the game competitive with grit and energy. Despite having just 10 players in uniform, the Pelicans led 56-46 at halftime but couldn't quite get the win.

Key moment

Right after a clutch 3 by Ingram gave the Pelicans a late two-point lead, James responded with consecutive 3s to put the Lakers up 101-97 with 37 seconds left.

Key stat

The Lakers outscored the Pelicans in the paint, 52-40.

Up next

The Lakers return to NBA Cup action at home against Utah on Tuesday night, the same night the Pelicans also resume NBA Cup group play at Dallas.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles LakersLeBron James
