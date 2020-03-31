Lakers’ Players That Tested Positive For Coronavirus Are Now Symptom-Free

The two Los Angeles Lakers players that tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19, have both recovered and are symptom-free after a 14-day quarantine the team announced on Tuesday.

The Lakers hired a private company to test players after it was announced that four members of the Brooklyn Nets had tested positive following a game against the Lakers on March 10 at Staples Center.

Once the results of the tests were complete, the team announced that two players had tested positive and would remain anonymous.

We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive for COVID-19. Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician.https://t.co/RmqjnRzGLk — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 19, 2020

The players that tested positive each completed a 14-day home quarantine prescribed by doctors, and are currently free of symptoms. The rest of the team, coaches, and staff has remained at home in self-isolation.

The entire Lakers organization continues to follow the health and safety guidelines set by the CDC.

The two Lakers players were among dozens of other NBA players who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few weeks.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is the first known positive test in the NBA, and his diagnosis prompted the postponement of the NBA season. Gobert's positive test led to the shut down of almost all sports as we know it, as the other professional sports leagues all followed the NBA's lead 24 hours later.

Following Gobert's positive test, it was announced that teammate Donovan Mitchell had also tested positive, as did Detroit Pistons' center Christian Wood, who played against Gobert in a game just days earlier.

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant was among four players on the team that tested positive, as were three members on the Philadelphia 76ers, and one on the Denver Nuggets. All those members remained anonymous.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart also tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day as the Lakers results were announced. Shams Charania of The Athletic, reported on Tuesday that Smart had recovered from the disease and would be donating his blood plasma to the National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project for research.