Lakers Reportedly Set to Part Ways With Head Coach Frank Vogel

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to part ways with head coach Frank Vogel according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Frank Vogel has coached his final game for the Lakers, a decision that’s expected to be shared with him as soon as Monday, sources tell ESPN. Lakers’ search expected to be lengthy and expansive with no clear initial frontrunner. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2022

Per the report, the Lakers front office, led by general manager Rob Pelinka, is expected to tell Vogel he is not returning on Monday when the team returns to Los Angeles for exit interviews.

Vogel is clearly the scapegoat for arguably the most disappointing season in Lakers history.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After acquiring former MVP Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony last Summer, the Lakers were the early favorites to win the NBA title. But injuries, lack of cohesion, and an aging roster led to a record of 33-49 and the team finished in 11th place in the Western Conference, missing the playoffs and play-in tournament entirely.

Although reports were that LeBron James and Anthony Davis had more to do with the Lakers 2021-22 roster construction than Vogel did, it is still the head coach who will take the fall after this disastrous season.

If indeed Vogel has coached his final game, he finishes with a record of 127-98 in his three seasons as head coach, winning the NBA Championship with the Lakers in 2020.

Wojanrowski's tweet came seconds after the Lakers 146-141 come-from-behind victory over the Denver Nuggets in the season finale on Sunday. The Lakers trailed the Nuggets by nine points with a minute remaining, but tied the game with 06.4 remaining thanks to Austin Reaves steal and coast-to-coast layup.

After the game, when asked about the reports that he has coached his last game with the Lakers, Vogel said "I haven't been told s---, and I'm going to enjoy tonight's game. And I'll deal with tomorrow, tomorrow."

The Lakers search for a new coach will likely be lengthy and exhausting, especially after they passed up opportunities to sign current Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and Clippers' head coach Ty Lue back in 2019.

Below are the current odds on who will be the Lakers coach for the 2022-23 season courtesy of Sports Betting AG.