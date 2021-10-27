Russell Westbrook Posts Unofficial Quadruple-Double, Gets Ejected Vs. OKC

Westbrook posts unofficial quadruple-double, gets ejected vs. OKC originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook recorded a quadruple-double against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

Well, sort of.

Westbrook put up 20 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in his return to OKC. He also turned the ball over 10 times.

That performance doesn't officially go down as a quadruple-double. A player needs to reach double figures in four of the five major statistical categories (points, assists, rebounds, blocks and steals) for a quadruple-double. And that's extremely rare.

There have been just four official quadruple-doubles in NBA history: Nate Thurmond in 1974, Alvin Robertson in 1986, Hakeem Olajuwon in 1990 and David Robinson in 1994.

But Westbrook, the NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles, is no stranger to unofficial quadruple-doubles involving turnovers. He has the most triple-double, 10-plus-turnover performances in the 3-point era with six (h/t StatMuse). The next closest player is James Harden with three.

Westbrook's sixth-career unofficial quadruple-double came in a losing effort and ended with an ejection.

The Lakers, playing without LeBron James (sore ankle) for a second straight game, blew a 26-point lead to the winless Thunder en route to a 123-115 loss. Los Angeles actually had two shots at tying the game late, but Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony both air-balled their 3-point attempts.

After the Thunder pushed their lead to five on a pair of free throws in the final seconds, Rajon Rondo threw the inbounds pass right to Darius Bazley. Instead of just dribbling out the clock, Bazley opted to cap OKC's victory in style with a two-handed jam. Westbrook, who already had one technical foul, took exception to the late-game dunk and let Bazley know about it, leading to the point guard's ejection.

Russell Westbrook was ejected with 1.5 sec left in the game.. pic.twitter.com/GPstqqUjcY — League Alerts (@LeagueAlerts) October 28, 2021

So Westbrook's first triple-double, unofficial quadruple-double and ejection in a Lakers uniform all happened in the same game.