Lakers stumble in second half, lose to Timberwolves 116-104 in Game 3, Minnesota leads series 2-1

The Los Angeles Lakers are the higher-seed in their first round playoff series with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but you wouldn't know it through the first three games of the series.

Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels combined for 59 points as the Timberwolves surged past the Lakers in the second half for a 116-104 victory in Game 3 of their best-of-seven first round playoff series to take a 2-1 series lead.

The Los Angeles Lakers knew this series wasn’t going to be pretty. Coach JJ Redick called it a “rock fight,” and for long stretches of Game 3 on Friday night, it lived up to the billing. Bodies collided in the paint, tempers flared, and buckets were anything but easy to come by.

But then the rock turned into a runaway boulder.

After a sluggish start, the Lakers clawed their way into halftime with a narrow lead, leaning on the brilliance of LeBron James. He was everywhere—bulldozing defenders in the paint, swatting shots, diving for loose balls, and draining three-pointers from well beyond the arc. It was the kind of vintage performance that makes you forget he’s 40. His 38 points and 10 rebounds felt like a lifeline for a team fraying at the edges.

But lifelines don’t last forever. And neither did that lead.

The Timberwolves stormed back in the second half, turning Game 3 into a statement. The victory reclaimed home court for Minnesota and puts them two wins away from a first round upset of the Lakers. It was also a reminder of what happens when you take care of the basketball.

Because the Lakers didn’t.

Turnovers—16 of them—bled them dry. Each mistake was like handing the Timberwolves a fast pass to the rim. Minnesota turned those miscues into a feast, outscoring the Lakers in the paint 56–26 and dominating in transition. It wasn’t just sloppy—it was costly.

Luka Dončić, who came into the game averaging 34 points in the series, looked human for the first time. Battling a stomach bug, the All-Star guard never found his rhythm, finishing with just 17 points on 6-of-16 shooting. His usual swagger was dulled—his face pale, his legs a half-step slow. Credit to him for gutting it out, but it was clear: this wasn’t the Luka that had dazzled L.A. fans in Games 1 and 2.

And while the Lakers were reeling, Jaden McDaniels came alive.

After a forgettable Game 2, McDaniels looked reborn—explosive, confident, and borderline unguardable. He poured in a team-high 30 points, drilling threes, attacking closeouts, and putting defenders in the spin cycle. His fingerprints were all over Minnesota’s turnaround.

“He was the X-factor, no question,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “That’s the version of Jaden we know he can be.”

Anthony Edwards nearly matched him with 29 points of his own, weaving through traffic with the kind of aggression that’s quickly making him one of the NBA’s toughest covers. Julius Randle added 22, bullying his way to the rim and shouldering key offensive possessions late.

Minnesota played like a team with something to prove. And maybe more importantly, they played like a team that listened.

After Game 2, Finch gathered his squad for a film session. The message was simple: clean it up, take care of the ball, and bring the fight home. They answered that call. The Timberwolves committed just eight turnovers, made smart reads, and dictated tempo.

The Lakers? They looked like a team trying to make things happen instead of letting them.

“We tried to force it too much,” said Austin Reaves, who struggled from the floor. “You give a team like that extra chances, they’re gonna bury you.”

The Lakers now find themselves trailing 2–1 in the series, with Game 4 looming like a storm cloud over their season. James is still carrying the load, and Dončić will hopefully bounce back, but the margin for error has shrunk to a razor thin margin.

The playoffs are about adjustments, resilience, and timely execution. The Timberwolves found theirs in Game 3.

Now the pressure shifts.

Game 4 will be a short turnaround with a 12:30 PM PT tipoff on Sunday afternoon. The Lakers need more than heart. They need urgency. They need answers. And most of all—they need to stop giving the ball away.

Because in this kind of fight, every possession is a punch. And in Game 3, Minnesota landed a haymaker.