Lakers to Unveil 2020 NBA Championship Banner on May 12 in Front of Fans

They've been staying tuned since last October, but on Wednesday, May 12, all will be revealed.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Thursday that they will reveal the team's 2019-20 NBA Championship banner before their final home game of the regular season on May 12 against the Houston Rockets.

Lakers' owner Jeanie Buss reported the news live on Spectrum SportsNet prior to Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Ironically, a rematch of the 2020 NBA Finals that the Lakers won in six games.

Last week, the team announced that a limited number of fans could return to Staples Center on April 15 when the Lakers face the rival Boston Celtics. The Los Angeles County Public Health department is allowing fans to return to indoor sporting events at up to 20 percent capacity after the county moved into the orange tier (moderate) on Monday.

The Lakers held a private pregame ring ceremony on December 22 prior to their opening game against the L.A. Clippers. On that night, the team revealed a banner in the rafters where the championship banner should be that read: "Stay Tuned. Lakers Family."

OFFICIAL: Banner No. 17 will be unveiled on May 12. pic.twitter.com/EBXvD7lAuU — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 8, 2021

It now appears that the Lakers and their fans won't have much longer to wait as they will finally get their long awaited moment of watching the championship banner get hoisted into the rafters.

In the meantime, the injury-riddled Lakers are trying to stay afloat in the loaded Western Conference. The team is in the midst of a seven-game road trip without superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They are 2-2 in their last four games, and have fallen into fifth place in the West.

Even though Los Angeles is slowly reopening, there is still no word on if or when the Lakers might hold a championship parade.