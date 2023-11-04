Lakers unveil new city edition uniforms that they will wear during NBA in-season tournament

The Los Angeles Lakers will be wearing new uniforms and be playing on a new court when they tip-off for their first home game of the NBA's in-season tournament on Tuesday, November 14.

The new 2023-24 Lakers City Edition uniforms are being called "California Dream," and they are inspired by historic Lakers artwork that represents the team's dream and journey as they seek to win their 18th NBA Championship this season.

The Lakers "journey" as a franchise begins in Minneapolis between 1948-1960. The first thing you'll notice about the all-black jersey is the triangle wordmark of "Los Angeles" that the team originally wore in 1960s when they first moved to the City of Angels.

A nod to the sixties logo, Los Angeles sunsets, and the debut of the L.A. partial logo – learn the details behind “The California Dream.”@bibigoUSA | #LakeShow — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 2, 2023

The jersey trim is a black line surrounded by purple, which the team says is a nod to the famous California sunsets we see during the fall and winter. The numbers on the jersey, purple outlined by gold trim, is also a throw back to the numbers on the jerseys worn from 1999-2017, an era of dominance for the franchise that saw them win five championships and play in seven NBA Finals.

Laid out on the short belt buckle is the words "LAL," which not only stands for the "Los Angeles Lakers," but also is an acronym for the team's manta, "Leave a Legacy."

The Lakers will also wear black shorts that feature the partial official LA Lakers logo. Only this time, the logo will have speed marks, a small detail in the design meant to signify the team's championship pursuit during the 2023-24 season.

The Lakers will debut the new "California Dream" City Edition jerseys on Tuesday, November 14 at Crypto.com Arena when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the NBA's new in-season tournament.

In addition to the new jerseys, the Lakers will as feature a new hardwood court design that is also a part of the league's new in-season tournament.

The Lakers are one of five teams in the Western Conference Group A of the new in-season tournament. The top two teams in each group, plus two wild-card teams will advance to the quarterfinals on Monday, December 4th in Las Vegas. The winner of the tournament will receive the NBA Cup trophy, and a prize pool for players that could earn them up to half-a-million dollars each.