Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James scores 32, Lakers sweep 2-game set against Kings with 103-99 victory in Sacramento

LeBron James had 32 points and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 103-99 to sweep a two-game set. 

By Emily Ohman

Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings

LeBron James had 32 points and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 103-99 to sweep a two-game set on Saturday.

The Lakers beat the Kings 113-100 on Thursday.

Trailing 101-99 with 12 seconds left, the Kings had a chance to tie after Anthony Davis missed two free throws but squandered the opportunity after De'Aaron Fox fouled Austin Reaves, who converted both to put the game out of reach.

Fox led Sacramento with 31 points. Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and 19 rebounds, and DeMar DeRozan added 12 points for the Kings.

Davis earned his 642nd block and passed Kobe Bryant for the fifth most in franchise history.

Takeaways

Lakers: Los Angeles turned the ball over 10 times in the first quarter but only turned it over four times in the remaining three quarters.

Kings: Head coach Mike Brown hoped to see fewer turnovers and fouls from his team, but Sacramento opened the game with a bad pass and a shooting foul on James. The Kings racked up four turnovers in the first five minutes, but when the Lakers started turning it over as well, Sacramento capitalized.

Up next

The Lakers will host the Pistons on Monday, and the Kings will face the Pacers on short rest Sunday.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles LakersLeBron James
