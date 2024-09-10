Lakers will honor legend Jerry West with No. 44 jersey patch for 2024-25 season

The Los Angeles Lakers have always carried a deep reverence for their legends, and for the 2024-25 season, they’ll be honoring one of the greatest to ever wear the purple and gold—Jerry West.

A towering figure in the history of the NBA, West will be commemorated with a No. 44 jersey patch on the left shoulder of every Lakers jersey throughout the season. It’s a fitting tribute to a man who defined an era of basketball, not only as a player but also as a coach and executive, shaping the future of the game.

https://twitter.com/Lakers/status/1833582009261965426

West, who passed away in June at the age of 86, leaves behind a legacy that few can match.

For 14 seasons, he dominated the court as the Lakers' floor general, a force who never missed an All-Star game and averaged a staggering 27 points per contest. His contributions led the Lakers to the 1972 NBA title, cementing his place as an icon. But West was more than just a champion. He was named NBA Finals MVP in 1969, an honor even more remarkable given that his team lost the series. His nine trips to the Finals and induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1980 further underscore his status as one of basketball’s all-time greats.

The man who inspired the NBA’s iconic logo didn’t stop influencing the game when he retired. West transitioned into coaching, spending three seasons on the Lakers’ bench before taking the reins in the front office.

There, he built the “Showtime” Lakers, a juggernaut of the 1980s that delivered five championships. His eye for talent didn’t end with Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. West was also the architect of the Lakers’ early 2000s dynasty, anchored by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, which brought home three consecutive titles from 2000-2002.

West's impact wasn’t limited to Los Angeles. His genius extended to the Memphis Grizzlies, where he reshaped the franchise as a front-office executive. Later, he served as a board member with the Golden State Warriors, contributing to their rise as an NBA powerhouse, and had a stint with the Los Angeles Clippers.

It’s only fitting that West is set to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame again—this time as a contributor—making him the first individual to enter the Hall in both player and contributor roles. In 2019, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, one of the nation's highest civilian honors.

The outpouring of love and respect for West since his passing has been immense. The NBA held a commemorative courtside seat in his honor during the Summer League in July, and teams like the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks paid tribute to him during the NBA Finals.

The Lakers' decision to wear his No. 44 on their jerseys is yet another reminder of how much West meant to the organization and the game itself. Fans can also look forward to a special Jerry West jersey giveaway during the Lakers’ season opener in October—a small token of appreciation for a legend who gave so much to the franchise.