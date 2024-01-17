Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers win back-to-back games over playoff teams following 127-110 win over Mavericks

Anthony Davis finished an assist shy of a triple-double, D’Angelo Russell scored 29 points and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame Luka Doncic’s triple-double to beat the Dallas Mavericks 127-110 on Wednesday night.

By Joe Reedy

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

Returning after missing three games because of a sprained right ankle, Doncic had 33 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in 33 minutes for his seventh triple-double of the season and 63rd overall.

Davis had 28 points on 12-of-17 shooting and added 12 rebounds and nine assists in 33 minutes. Russell led the Lakers in scoring for the seventh time this season and had five 3-pointers.

LeBron James added 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to help the Lakers win for the fourth time in six games.

Los Angeles, which evened its record at 21-21, shot 53.8% from the field (49 for 91) and had 12 3-pointers. It also had a 32-7 advantage in fast-break points.

Dereck Lively II added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Mavericks, who dropped to 5-4 in January.

The Lakers had a 55-53 halftime lead before taking control in the third quarter. Los Angeles was up 62-59 two minutes into the quarter before it went on a 27-8 run over the next five minutes where Russell scored 10 points.

The Lakers' largest lead was 24 points in the fourth quarter.

Mavericks: At Golden State on Friday night.

Lakers: Host Brooklyn on Friday night.

