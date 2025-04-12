Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers wrap up Pacific title and No. 3 seed in Western Conference after 140-109 victory over Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers clinched the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a 140-109 victory over the Houston Rockets. 

By Greg Beacham

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Dončić had 39 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and the Los Angeles Lakers clinched the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a 140-109 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

Austin Reaves scored 23 points for the Lakers, who also clinched the Pacific Division title for only the second time in the last 13 seasons and won 50 games for just the second time in 14 years.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

LeBron James scored 14 points before sitting out the final 19 minutes of Los Angeles' sixth win in eight games. Doncic played only the first three quarters.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Taking care of business against Houston likely means James and Doncic will get at least a full week off between this game and the start of the playoffs.

Alperen Sengun, Dillon Brooks, Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and Jae’Sean Tate all sat out for the Rockets, leaving Houston without six of its top seven scorers.

Cam Whitmore scored a career-high 34 points for Houston, which clinched the No. 2 seed in the West on Tuesday when the Lakers lost at Oklahoma City. Four starters then sat out Wednesday while the Rockets lost to the Clippers.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Los Angeles Dodgers 35 mins ago

Yoshinobu Yamamoto tosses 2-hit ball over 6 innings and Tommy Edman hits 3-run homer as Dodgers beat Cubs 3-0

Long Beach 9 hours ago

Robert Wickens returns to elite racing in Long Beach 7 years after he was paralyzed

Bronny James played the final 4:23.

Takeaways

Rockets: “The argument is rest versus rust, I guess — getting them what they need with the layoff that’s coming,” Houston coach Ime Udoka said. “But we want to be smart about it. What I told the group was, you’ve earned the right to choose the path you want to take.”

Lakers: Dorian Finney-Smith had another strong perimeter game, hitting six 3-pointers.

Key moment

When Udoka decided to rest four starters and two key reserves. It allowed Luka Dončić to do whatever he wanted on the floor including throwing lobs to LeBron James.

Key stat

The Lakers have won 25 Pacific Division titles since the NBA began divisional play in 1970.

Up next

The Lakers visit Portland on Sunday, and the Rockets host Denver.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles LakersLeBron JamesLuka Doncic
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us