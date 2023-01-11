Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson Misses Another Practice Ahead of Ravens' Wild Card Game

The Ravens could turn to Anthony Brown again in Cincinnati on Sunday

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Lamar Jackson misses another practice ahead of wild card game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Time is running out for Lamar Jackson – and potentially the Baltimore Ravens.

The 2019 NFL MVP was not present during the media viewing portion of Wednesday’s practice ahead of their wild card matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

Jackson has not taken the field since he injured his left knee against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 4. Along with missing the Ravens’ last five regular season games, Wednesday’s absence marked the 16th straight time he’s missed practice.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Ravens’ quarterback injuries go beyond Jackson. Backup Tyler Huntley did not throw during the media viewing portion at practice on Wednesday. Huntley has a right shoulder injury that kept him out of the Ravens’ regular season finale against the Bengals on Sunday.

The team turned to QB3 Anthony Brown in Cincinnati last week, and it’s appearing increasingly likely he will be back under center at Paycor Stadium again this coming Sunday. Brown completed 19 of 44 passes for 286 yards and had two interceptions in a 27-16 Week 18 defeat to the rival Bengals.

Jackson is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. He and the Ravens tabled contract talks ahead of the 2022 season, opening the possibility of him hitting the open market this coming offseason.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

NFL 1 hour ago

NFLPA Reveals First Ever Players' All-Pro Team for 2022 Season

Pro Bowl 2 hours ago

NFL Announces Eight Skills Competitions for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The Ravens and Bengals kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Lamar JacksonNFLBaltimore Ravens
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us