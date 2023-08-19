LeBron, Bronny, and James family attend Dodgers game on his bobblehead night

Lakers' superstar LeBron James and his family were in attendance on Saturday night for the second game of a doubleheader between the Dodgers and Marlins.

James and his wife Savannah sat in the front of a suite with children Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri seated behind them. James' agent Rich Paul was also in attendance.

The appearance coincided with the Dodgers promotional giveaway that night: a LeBron James bobblehead.

The bobblehead featured James in a Los Angeles Dodgers basketball jersey palming a basketball in his right hand while wearing a Lakers crown.

James was not involved in any pregame activities, as Lakers fans competed in a trivia contest before the start of the game for the right to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The appearance of James and his family is one of the first time's they've been seen in public since Bronny went into cardiac arrest during a USC basketball practice on July 24th.

The 18-year-old was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was cared for and monitored before being discharged later in the week. James released a statement that same day:

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I'm so grateful," James said. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us."

James posted a video of Bronny playing the piano on his social media accounts shortly thereafter and was recently spotted with him at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

James and his family seemed happy and healthy during the game on Saturday and the four-time NBA champion even received a donation by the Dodgers in the amount of $100,000 to his LeBron James Family Foundation.

He even received a standing ovation from the sold out crowd as he was shown on the video board.