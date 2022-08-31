LeBron James Congratulates Steph Curry for Graduation From Davison

LeBron congratulates Steph for graduation from Davidson originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

LeBron James was happy to see fellow NBA superstar Steph Curry graduate from Davidson College on Wednesday.

After Curry received his diploma in a special graduation ceremony where he also was inducted into his alma mater's Hall of Fame and had his number retired, James took to Instagram to congratulate Curry.

LeBron James congratulates Steph Curry on his Davidson special graduation 👨‍🎓



(via @KingJames /IG, warriors/IG)pic.twitter.com/4IOsfzOVpw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 1, 2022

Although James skipped college and went straight to the NBA out of high school, the four-time MVP understands the importance of education. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar started the I Promise School for at-risk children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio in 2018.

The Summer of Steph continues to get better and better and now the Warriors' star can add a few more accolades to an offseason where he celebrated his fourth championship and a Finals MVP, hosted the ESPYs and played in the American Century Championship.