LeBron James Game-Worn ‘City Edition' Lakers Jersey Up For Auction

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is 37 years old and about to enter his 20th season in the NBA.

While most players would be fading into retirement, James is still playing at a superstar level. Despite the Lakers missing the playoffs in 2022, James still averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. There's no telling how much longer he will be able to keep this up, or even how long he will continue to play in the NBA.

That means memorabilia collectors are bullish on all LeBron items, knowing that it's only a matter of time before the King steps down from his throne and heads off into the sunset.

Recently, a game-worn jersey from a triple-double performance in 2022 sold for over $140,000.

Now, another LeBron game-worn jersey from his most recent season is up for auction and bidders are chomping at the bit for an opportunity to purchase something worn by the King.

The Lakers wore their new "City Edition" jerseys throughout the season in 2021-22. The jersey is a culmination of the Lakers franchise championship excellence, paying homage to their NBA record-tying 17 titles. The jersey is royal purple, with stars surrounding the number to pay tribute to the Minneapolis Lakers of the early 1950s. The belt buckle on the shorts features the famous "L" logo from the three-peat championships in the early 2000s. Finally, the uniform features a baby blue trim, which incorporates the team's original colors from their championship days in Minneapolis.

The Lakers wore the jerseys on ten separate occasions during the regular season, including on December 3 and 23, both losses to the Clippers and Spurs respectively.

James had 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in the 119-115 loss to the Clippers and 36 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the 138-110 loss to the Spurs at Crypto.com Arena.

Both jerseys are available for purchase at Lelands Auctions, with the starting bid for both set at $20,000. The auction ends on June 11 so act fast if you're a LeBron James fan and want to own a piece of history.