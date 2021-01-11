LeBron James, Jalen Ramsey, and Other Celebrities React to Alabama's Convincing Win Over Ohio State in National Championship Game

The Alabama Crimson Tide cemented their dynasty in the college football world defeating Ohio State, 52-24, winning their sixth national championship since 2009 on Monday night in Miami, Florida.

Alabama's offense was just too dynamic for the shorthanded Ohio State Buckeyes.

Heisman trophy winner DeVonta Smith was named the Offensive Player of the Game with a record-breaking 12 catches for 225 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone!

When Smith went down with a hand injury in the third quarter, running back Najee Harris and quarterback Mac Jones took over, leading Alabama to a statement win during the final game of a pandemic disrupted season.

Nick Saban won his 7th career national championship title, and sixth as the head coach of Alabama. His seven career titles, surpasses former Alabama legend Paul "Bear" Bryant for the most national championships by a head coach in college football history.

Athletes, celebrities, and fans from both teams were impressed with the action they saw on the field and took to Twitter to voice their opinions and share their thoughts. Here are some of them:

DeVonte Smith is one of the best pure receivers I’ve ever watched! Like a mix between Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison. Man he’s good! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 12, 2021

Lol they just need to put like everybody on him — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 12, 2021

From now on if u misspell my name make sure it’s Devonta cuz he that boy. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) January 12, 2021

D. Smith, is taking money outta Wade’s bank account with every catch. Eatin up like Southerns eat fried catfish 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 12, 2021

Ohio State is not giving the Heisman trophy winner any attention... it’s poor game planning — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) January 12, 2021

@DeVontaSmith_6 playing like a Heisman - Salute!!!💪🏼 — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) January 12, 2021

That boy DeVonta Smith Cold Cold !! — Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson10) January 12, 2021

Gotta give credit where credit is due. Buckeyes will be back! #GoBuckeyes — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) January 12, 2021

If there’s one thing you can count on it’s Alabama replacing the most physical RB in the country with another physical RB who will probably win the Heisman in the future lol — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) January 12, 2021

I really hope all these kids can stay healthy this game. A lot of good NFL talent on that field. — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 12, 2021