LeBron James, Jalen Ramsey, and Other Celebrities React to Alabama's Convincing Win Over Ohio State in National Championship Game

The Alabama Crimson Tide cemented their dynasty in the college football world defeating Ohio State, 52-24, winning their sixth national championship since 2009 on Monday night in Miami, Florida.
Alabama's offense was just too dynamic for the shorthanded Ohio State Buckeyes.
Heisman trophy winner DeVonta Smith was named the Offensive Player of the Game with a record-breaking 12 catches for 225 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone!
Local
Local news from across Southern California
When Smith went down with a hand injury in the third quarter, running back Najee Harris and quarterback Mac Jones took over, leading Alabama to a statement win during the final game of a pandemic disrupted season.
Nick Saban won his 7th career national championship title, and sixth as the head coach of Alabama. His seven career titles, surpasses former Alabama legend Paul "Bear" Bryant for the most national championships by a head coach in college football history.
Athletes, celebrities, and fans from both teams were impressed with the action they saw on the field and took to Twitter to voice their opinions and share their thoughts. Here are some of them: