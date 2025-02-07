LeBron James scores 42 points, grabs 17 rebounds in Lakers 120-112 victory over Warriors, Luka Dončić introduced to crowd

LeBron James had 42 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers blew most of a 26-point lead before hanging on to beat the Golden State Warriors 120-112 on Thursday night.

Austin Reaves scored 23 points and Gabe Vincent hit five 3-pointers for the Lakers, who have won four straight and 10 of 12. Los Angeles also won its second straight with Luka Dončić watching from the bench.

Stephen Curry scored 37 points for the Warriors, but James came out on top in their latest duel.

James scored 18 points in the second quarter while the Lakers surged ahead, but Golden State began a 32-12 rally right before halftime. Curry scored 22 points in the second half.

Curry went 13 of 35 from the field and hit six 3-pointers. His 20 3-point attempts matched the fifth-most in his career.

He trimmed LA’s lead to 109-104 with 3:40 to play, but James hit his sixth 3-pointer with 1:08 left.

Jimmy Butler joined the Warriors in Los Angeles shortly after the NBA approved the trade sending him from Miami to Golden State for a package headlined by Andrew Wiggins.

Dončić got a massive ovation when introduced before the game. He is expected make his debut Monday.

New Lakers center Mark Williams hasn't arrived, yet, but the trade was made official immediately after the game.

Takeaways

Warriors: They're 0-2 to begin a seven-game trip, but their dynamic will change when Butler debuts — likely Saturday.

Lakers: Three weeks of mostly excellent play won't be overshadowed by a shaky second half.

Key moment

James made three 3-pointers in 38 seconds in the second quarter, draining the third from the midcourt logo.

Key stat

The 40-year-old James became the oldest player in NBA history with 30 points and 15 rebounds in a game, breaking his own record for the second time.

Up next

Both teams play Saturday. The Warriors are at Chicago, and Lakers host Indiana.