Lil Wayne not sure if Aaron Rodgers wants to win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Like many Packers fans, Lil Wayne was once again disappointed with Aaron Rodgers on Sunday.

The star quarterback threw three interceptions, including two endzone interceptions in the first half, as Green Bay fell to the Detroit Lions by a score of 15-9. The result gave the Packers their first five-game losing streak dating back to 2008, and cheeseheads have started to turn on their quarterback.

Following the game, Lil Wayne tweeted out his condolences for the Packers’ season and made a bold claim about Rodgers.

RIP to the season we should’ve gotten rid of 12 before the season. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 6, 2022

With a night to sleep on the loss, Lil Wayne decided to give a more detailed breakdown on his struggling quarterback and organization at large. In his eyes, it begins with Rodgers and his demeanor.

“It’s like 12 don’t want to win or something,” he said Monday on “Undisputed.”

Lil Wayne continued and said that Rodgers’ attitude has a trickle-down effect on the rest of the Packers.

“If I was a player on that team, it’s hard to come to work everyday and know that I’m playing with someone that doesn’t want me on the field, so it’s hard for me to run through a wall for that guy,” he said.

The rapper may be frustrated with Rodgers right now, but he drew the line at calling the QB a quitter.

“I don’t think he’s a quitter,” Lil Wayne said. “I don’t think he has that in him. He’s such a competitor.”

At 3-5 on the season, the Packers are running out of time to turn their season around. They trail the Minnesota Vikings by 4.5 games in the NFC North and are 12th in the conference standings.

The Packers are heading back to Lambeau Field in Week 10 for a marquee matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Lil Wayne is already fearful of the matchup, particularly when it comes to Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

“I’m really dreading No. 11 in that backfield,” he said. “That’s going to be terrible.”