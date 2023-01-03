How to Watch Lions Vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 18

How to watch Lions vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Win and you're in.

That could be the prospect for both teams in the final game of the NFL regular season.

The Detroit Lions will visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 18 to close out the regular season. The Packers and Lions are two of the three teams, along with the Seattle Seahawks, vying for the third and final wild card berth in the NFC.

Green Bay, which began the season 4-8, has the inside track for the playoff spot thanks to four straight wins. If Aaron Rodgers and Co. extend their winning streak, they'll be back in the postseason for a fourth consecutive year.

The Lions, on the other hand, need some help. If the Seahawks take down the Los Angeles Rams in Seattle on Sunday afternoon, then Detroit would be eliminated from postseason contention. If the Rams pull off the upset, then a Lions team that started the season 1-6 would be a win away from snapping their six-year postseason drought.

Here's what to know ahead of the NFC North battle at Lambeau Field.

When is the Lions vs. Packers Week 18 game?

Lions-Packers is on Sunday, Jan. 8.

What time is the Lions vs. Packers game?

Kickoff at Lambeau Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Lions vs. Packers game on?

NBC will air the divisional showdown.

How to stream the Lions vs. Packers game

Live stream: Peacock, NFL+

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, NBC Sports app, Peacock TV app

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Who is favored to win between the Lions and Packers?

The Packers are a 4.5-point home favorite over the Lions, according to our partner, PointsBet.

What will the weather be like at the Lions vs. Packers game?

NBC Chicago forecasts Sunday's weather in Green Bay to be partly cloudy with a high of 31 degrees and a low of 23.

