Little League World Series: States, Countries With the Most Championships

Which states, countries have the most Little League World Series titles?

Baseball is back in Williamsport, Pa., and there will be more teams there than usual.

The Little League World Series begins on Wednesday and will feature international teams for the first time since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 event and a U.S.-only edition in 2021.

Instead of welcoming 16 teams split between the United States and international countries in its return to normalcy, the Little League World Series expanded to 20 teams for 2022. Two new U.S. regions (Metro and Mountain) were added, along with a three-year international rotation between Panama, Puerto Rico and Cuba where two of the three will earn an automatic bid each year.

Before the revamped tournament gets underway, let’s look back at previous Little League World Series champions:

Which country has won the most Little League World Series titles?

The U.S. has as many LLWS championships as every other country combined.

The first 10 titles stayed in the U.S. because international teams had not yet been allowed to enter the tournament. It was also won by default in 2021 since the field was made up of 16 American teams.

The 1957 event was the first to feature non-U.S. countries, and Monterrey Industrial Little League of Mexico became the first international champion that year thanks to a perfect game in the title game from Angel Macias.

Chinese Taipei has the most LLWS titles of any non-U.S. country with 17. Here is how those titles stack up against the U.S. and every other international champion:

United States: 37

Chinese Taipei: 17

Japan: 11

Mexico: 3

South Korea: 3

Venezuela: 2

Curaçao: 1

Which U.S. state has won the most Little League World Series titles?

California leads the pack with seven LLWS championships. Six of those have come from Southern California teams, while Campbell earned one for Northern California in 1962. The state’s most recent winner came from Huntington Beach in 2011.

In all, nine states have earned multiple LLWS crowns and five states have one. Here are the 14 states with a Little League World Series champion:

California: 7

Connecticut: 4

New Jersey: 4

Pennsylvania: 4

Georgia: 3

Hawaii: 3

New York: 3

Michigan: 2

Texas: 2

Alabama: 1

Kentucky: 1

Louisiana: 1

New Mexico: 1

Washington: 1

Little League World Series winners by year

Here is the list of every champion from the event, beginning with the hometown team and ending with the most recent winner: