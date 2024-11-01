What to Know
- The Los Angeles Dodgers and their fans will celebrate the team's eighth World Series title with a parade and fan event.
- The parade is set to start at 11 a.m. at LA City Hall in downtown Los Angeles.
- The ticketed Dodger Stadium World Series celebration is scheduled for 12:15 p.m.
- The celebration falls on what would have been beloved Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela's 64th birthday.
The World Series champion Dodgers will celebrate the club's eighth MLB title Friday with a victory parade in downtown Los Angeles before a fan event at Dodger Stadium. Follow live updates below.