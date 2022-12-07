Webb posts perfect tweet after reporter's Judge misfire originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Logan Webb was just like every Giants fan when MLB Network's Jon Heyman took back his premature tweet that Aaron Judge "appears headed to the Giants."

He wasn't too pleased.

Not cool man — Logan Webb (@LoganWebb1053) December 6, 2022

Webb was hoping the Giants land Judge, the biggest star on the open market.

Unfortunately, San Francisco failed to land the 2022 American League MVP. After mashing 62 homers for the New York Yankees last season, Judge re-signed in The Bronx on Wednesday morning.

The 9-year contract makes him one of the highest paid players in Major League Baseball.