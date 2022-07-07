Aaron Rodgers reveals eye-catching first tattoo originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers recently got his first-ever tattoo at age 38.

And the new ink is far from subtle.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the eye-catching, intricate design he had tattooed on what appears to be the inside of his forearm.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo 😅



Thoughts on his new ink?



(via @BBdisconnected) pic.twitter.com/91gYzk8Wvd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 6, 2022

“There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day,” Rodgers wrote in the caption of the post. “For now, just thankful for [Balazs Bercsenyi] and his patience and artistry. #tattoo #astrology #theelements”

Rodgers certainly didn't play it safe with his first tattoo, as there’s a lot going on. The tattoo seems to have an astrology theme, but the entire meaning of it all will require an explanation from the back-to-back NFL MVP himself.

One thing that’s for sure is that the ink will be hard to miss while watching Packers games this coming season.