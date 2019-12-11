Angels and Free Agent Anthony Rendon Agree to Seven-Year, $245 Million Deal

There's about to be a new angel in the infield.

After striking out on the best free agent pitcher on the market in right-hander Gerrit Cole, the Los Angeles Angels have instead signed the best free agent position player, agreeing to a seven-year, $245 million deal according to multiple reports.

The free agent third baseman is fresh of an MVP caliber season and a World Series championship in 2019 with the Washington Nationals.

The Angels are trying to build a championship caliber team of their own after firing manager Brad Ausmus and signing former Rays and Cubs manager Joe Maddon shortly thereafter. Maddon won the 2016 World Series with Chicago.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers who were reportedly interested in Rendon as well, have now struck out on all three of the top free agents this offseason, after meeting with Stephen Strasburg (who returned to the Nationals), Cole (who signed a record contract with the Yankees), and Rendon in recent weeks.

Like the Angels, the Dodgers were heavily interested in Rendon after missing out on Cole on Tuesday night. However, reports early Wednesday morning said the Dodgers were "pessimistic" on their chances to land the infielder.

Rendon hails from Richmond, Texas, and the Rangers were also in talks to sign Rendon up until the final hour. They will now likely to turn their attention to another free agent third baseman, Josh Donaldson, as they look to attract a star before playing their first season in their new ballpark.

Rendon, 29, recorded career highs across the board in his 2019 campaign. Batting .319 with 34 home runs and 126 RBI. He more than likely added to his value in free agency, by continuing that torrid hitting in the postseason, finishing with a .328 batting average, three home runs and 15 RBI in 17 playoff games. Fans in Los Angeles will also remember his home run off Clayton Kershaw in Game 5 of the National League Division Series that sparked the Nationals comeback.

Rendon is expected to join a stacked Angels lineup in 2020, hitting somewhere behind American League MVP Mike Trout, 2018 AL Rookie of the Year Shohei Ohtani, and Justin Upton.

The Angels are also reportedly trying to add more starting pitching to their roster via free agency or trade.