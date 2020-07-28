Angels Return to Anaheim for Their Long-Delayed Home Opener

The Los Angeles Angels will finally play their first home game of a baseball season like no other.

The Angels take on the Seattle Mariners Tuesday at 6:40 p.m.

The Angels went 30-46 in division games in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 220 total home runs last season. The Mariners went 27-49 in division games in 2019. Seattle averaged 8.1 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game last year.

Here’s what to know.

Records

The Seattle Mariners are 1-3, fourth in the AL West. The Los Angeles Angels are 1-3, fifth in the AL West.

Pitching Probables

Mariners: Justus Sheffield (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

Injuries

Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Anthony Rendon: (oblique).

Mariners: Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).