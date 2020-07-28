Angels

Angels Return to Anaheim for Their Long-Delayed Home Opener

After a postponed start to the 60-game season and a road trip to Oakland, the Angels are back home.

Cutouts of fans were placed in some seats during The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.
Getty

Cutouts of fans were placed in some seats during The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim practice during their Summer Workout for at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 03, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Los Angeles Angels will finally play their first home game of a baseball season like no other.

The Angels take on the Seattle Mariners Tuesday at 6:40 p.m.

The Angels went 30-46 in division games in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 220 total home runs last season. The Mariners went 27-49 in division games in 2019. Seattle averaged 8.1 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game last year.

MLB 16 hours ago

At Least 2 MLB Games Postponed Amid Miami Marlins' Coronavirus Outbreak

LA Angels Jul 26

Sho No! Angels' Ohtani Doesn't Record Out in Return to Mound

Here’s what to know. 

Records

The Seattle Mariners are 1-3, fourth in the AL West. The Los Angeles Angels are 1-3, fifth in the AL West.

Pitching Probables

Mariners: Justus Sheffield (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) 

Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

Injuries

Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Anthony Rendon: (oblique).

Mariners: Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Angels
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us