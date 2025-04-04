Los Angeles Angels host their home opener. What to know ahead of first pitch

The Angels play their first home game of the season Friday against the Cleveland Guardians.

First pitch is at 6:48 p.m.

What you need to know about the game.

About the game

Through six games the Angels are 4-2, winning two of three in both their series against the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals -- placing them second in the AL West behind the Rangers.

Right-hander José Soriano will open in the 'Big A' for his second game of his sophomore season.

Soriano pitched seven innings against the White Sox last month, allowing just two hits and striking out five in 1-0 shutout victory.

He'll be met by Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams for his 2025 debut. Williams threw just 13 games last season a 3-10 record and 4.86 ERA.

Getting to the game

There's more than one way to reach Angel Stadium. If driving isn't your style, the Angel Express, provided by Amtrak, is back for the 2025 season.

Discounted train fares can be purchased ahead of the game online.

Adults can ride the train starting from Union Station for $10 each. Kids, 17 years or younger, ride for free with an adult up to a limit of three.

The first train leaves Union Station roughly two hours ahead of game time at 4:47 p.m., and a second at 5:40 p.m.

The train will leave the stadium 30 minutes after the last out heading home.

A full schedule for Orange County, and the Inland Empire can be found online.

Pre-game at the stadium

Gates to the stadium will open at 4:30 p.m. in anticipation of a sell out crowds. Fans entering the stadium early enough will also be given a free Angel's themed calendar.

Happy Home Opener, Angels fans! 🏟️



If you're heading to tonight's game at Angel Stadium, please plan accordingly as we are anticipating a sell-out crowd! Arrive early and carpool, if possible; gates open at 4:30pm. pic.twitter.com/ClWZCQXw9y — Angel Stadium (@angelstadium) April 4, 2025

Promotions

New for this season, all Angels fans will win a free 'Del Taco' taco when the team scores seven or more runs at home. The offer will run through the next day at midnight after the game.

Through the first six games the Angels have only scored over seven once.

🚨 New this season 🚨



When the Angels score 7 or more runs at home, get a free The Del Taco with any purchase via the @DelTaco Del Yeah! Rewards app (additional restrictions apply). pic.twitter.com/tKvvl7oxgw — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) April 4, 2025

Watching from home

The game can be watched live from home on Fubo, MLB TV, FanDuel Sports Network, and Sling TV.