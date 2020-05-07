Los Angeles Chargers 2020 NFL Schedule Announced

The National Football League unveiled the 2020 schedule on Thursday night and fans of the Los Angeles Chargers got their first glimpse of when the team will make its debut in the inaugural SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

The Chargers will open their 2020 campaign in Cincinnati against Joe Burrow and the new-look Bengals on Sept. 13. The following week, the Chargers will make their SoFi Stadium debut when they host the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

mark your calendars ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ePw4mB19D8 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) May 7, 2020

Before the regular season begins, the Chargers will play four preseason games all against NFC teams, starting with the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. The Battle for LA is next, as both the Rams and Chargers will square off at the new $5 Billion venue in week two of the preseason. This will give both teams the opportunity to experience what a game day environment will be like when both teams play in their new home stadium simultaneously.

Weeks 3 and 4 of the preseason, the Chargers will head on the road to face the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.

In conjunction with the schedule release, the Chargers will hold an exclusive presale of select single-game tickets for Season Ticket Members from 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm PT. Public on-sale of select single-game tickets begins at 6:00 pm PT on chargers.com/tickets.

If in the event the games are postponed, cancelled, or played without fans, the NFL and the Chargers have formulated a ticket refund policy.

The full 2020 Los Angeles Chargers NFL Schedule (including the preseason) is below: