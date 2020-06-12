Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 MLB Draft Recap

If you blinked you might have missed it. The 2020 MLB Draft came and went on Thursday after only five rounds of selections. Normally, the draft lasts a draining 40 rounds over multiple days, but this year it was shortened to just five rounds as a cost-saving measure due to the COVID-19 virus.

The impact that this will ultimately have on the minor leagues and the Major League farm system is a lengthy topic for another day. Instead, let's look back at the six young players the Los Angeles Dodgers are hoping will become the next National League All-Stars of the near future.

1st Round (No. 29 overall) Bobby Miller – RHP – Louisville

The 21-year-old right-hander made four starts four the Louisville Cardinals in 2020, going 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA with 34 strikeouts and nine walks. In three years at Louisville, he had a 3.28 ERA with 175 strikeouts and 68 walks in 170 innings.

“Tremendous night for the Dodgers and we are ecstatic to select Bobby,” said Vice President of Amateur Scouting Billy Gasparino. “He’s a very talented pitcher with huge upside that we are looking forward to developing into a quality Major League pitcher. His work ethic and character will fit in well with our current culture.”

"I've always been a huge fan of the Dodgers, so I couldn't be more happy right now," said Miller in a conference call with reporters on Wednesay night.

2nd Round (No. 60 overall) Landon Knack – RHP – East Tennessee State

The 22-year-old right-hander went 4-0 with a 1.08 ERA in four starts during his senior year at East Tennessee State. He led the NCAA in strikeouts (51) and strikeout-to-walk-ratio (51.0). In two years at East Tennessee State, he went 13-4 with a 2.25 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 19 starts.

"It's an unreal feeling to hear my name called after watching the draft last year," said Knack in a press release on Thursday night. "I couldn't be more excited to work with an organization that does so well with player development."

2nd Round (No. 66 Overall) Clayton Beeter – RHP – Texas Tech

The last time the Dodgers drafted a pitcher from Texas named Clayton, it worked out pretty well. Beeter is a 21-year-old right-hander who made four starts with the Red Raiders in his final season, recording a 2.14 ERA with 33 strikeouts and four walks in 21 innings pitched. In 2019, as a Freshman All-American, Beeter was exclusively a reliever, recording a team-high eight saves in 20 appearances.

3rd Round (100th overall) Jake Vogel – OF – Huntington Beach High School

The 18-year-old outfielder was the first high-schooler and first position player selected by the Dodgers. The UCLA commit entered the 2020 season as the No. 59 rated prospect by Prep Baseball Report. He was ranked No. 89 by Baseball America and No. 82 by MLB.com as the best prospect in the draft overall.

4th Round (130th overall) Carson Taylor – C – Virginia Tech

Another C. Taylor out of Virginia? The coincidence is uncanny, but this 21-year-old catcher went to rival Virginia Tech instead of Virginia like Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor. The younger Taylor appeared in 16 games with the Hokies in 2020, and batted .431 with seven doubles, one triple, two homers, and 20 RBI. The switch-hitter was a two-year starter at Va Tech and is native of Duluth, GA.

5th Round (159th overall) Gavin Stone – RHP – Central Arkansas

The 21-year-old made four starts for Central Arkansas in 2020, going 3-1 with a 1.30 ERA and 31 strikeouts. In his final start of the season, before it was suspended due to the coronavirus, Stone became the third pitcher in school history to throw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts. In three collegiate season, he went 9-6 with a 2.42 ERA, 109 strikeouts and 33 walks.