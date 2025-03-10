Los Angeles Dodgers extend manager Dave Roberts to new four-year, record-breaking deal

The reigning World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers have spent the offseason assembling baseball’s version of the Avengers. The most formidable roster in baseball now contains four former MVPs–including a three-time unanimous MVP and reigning award winner–as well as two-former Cy Young Award winners, and a whopping 16 former All-Stars.

We know the Dodgers have talent on the field, but it’s the stability in the dugout over the last nine seasons that has been even more crucial to the team’s dominance. On Monday, they ensured that the man steering their ship will remain with the team indefinitely.

Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts has reportedly agreed to a new four-year contract extension worth $32.4 million, making him the highest-paid manager in Major League Baseball history.

The deal, first reported by MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman, surpasses the five-year, $40 million pact Craig Counsell signed with the Chicago Cubs in 2023 in terms of average annual value. It also solidifies Roberts' place as the guiding force behind one of baseball’s most successful franchises of the modern era.

After leading the Dodgers to two World Series championships in the past five seasons—including their most recent triumph—Roberts’ extension was a foregone conclusion.

The deal had been in the works throughout spring training, with both sides aiming to finalize it before the Dodgers’ season-opening series in Japan against the Cubs.

Asked earlier this spring if he should be the highest-paid manager in baseball, Roberts had this to say:

“I just think it all comes down to value,” Roberts told the Orange County Register’s Bill Plunkett. “And I think whatever anyone does, they want their value. That’s kind of where I’m at. I’m hopeful things get done.”

Roberts, 52, has been the steady hand behind the Dodgers’ run of dominance since taking over for Don Mattingly in 2016. In nine seasons, he has compiled an 851-506 record, eight National League West division titles, four NL pennants, and two World Series championships.

His .627 career winning percentage is the highest of any manager in American or National League history. Only Texas Rangers skipper Bruce Bochy has more postseason wins (57 to Roberts’ 52) among active managers, and Roberts is one of just three managers in the game today with multiple rings.

With his contract set to expire after the 2024 season, extending Roberts became a priority for the Dodgers’ front office, led by president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. The move caps off a winter of aggressive spending and roster upgrades that have pushed the team’s payroll toward an astronomical $400 million. But in a clubhouse full of stars—Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and a bevy of new additions—the Dodgers recognize that continuity in leadership is just as vital as talent on the field.

This offseason, Los Angeles made a series of splashy moves, signing Japanese ace Roki Sasaki, reigning National League Cy Young winner Blake Snell, and relievers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates. The front office also added veteran outfielder Michael Conforto and versatile infielder Hyeseong Kim, while bringing back key pieces such as Teoscar Hernández, Enrique Hernández, Blake Treinen, and franchise icon Clayton Kershaw. The roster is as stacked as ever, but with big expectations comes immense pressure—pressure that Roberts has consistently handled with poise.

Roberts’ impact on the Dodgers extends beyond the wins and the accolades. He is the glue that keeps the clubhouse culture intact, seamlessly blending analytics-driven decision-making with a deep understanding of his players’ personalities.

He navigates egos, media scrutiny, and the relentless expectations of a franchise that demands championships. His calm demeanor has been tested through injuries, postseason heartbreaks, and the ever-evolving landscape of modern baseball, but he remains a steady presence in a sport often defined by volatility.

While his tenure hasn’t been without criticism—particularly regarding bullpen management and in-game tactical decisions—Roberts has more than justified his place atop the managerial hierarchy. And now, he’s being compensated accordingly.