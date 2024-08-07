Los Angeles Lakers announce full coaching staff under new head coach JJ Redick

The Los Angeles Lakers have unveiled their coaching staff for the 2024-25 season, marking a new era under first-time head coach JJ Redick. This dynamic team features a blend of seasoned veterans and fresh faces, including the historic addition of the franchise's first female coach, Lindsey Harding.

Here's the full breakdown of the Lakers new staff:

Head Coach: Redick

JJ Redick, a former NBA sharpshooter and media standout, steps into his new role with considerable expectations. After retiring in 2021, Redick quickly transitioned to the media world, earning acclaim for his insightful analysis and popular podcast, "Mind the Game," co-hosted with LeBron James. Despite lacking coaching experience, Redick's deep basketball knowledge, analytical mindset, and strong rapport with James provide a solid foundation for his coaching debut.

Assistant Coach: Nate McMillan

Nate McMillan brings over two decades of NBA coaching experience, most recently leading the Atlanta Hawks. As a former player turned coach, McMillan’s wealth of knowledge will be crucial in guiding Redick through the nuances of NBA coaching. His presence adds a layer of stability and expertise to the staff.

Assistant Coach: Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks, another seasoned NBA veteran, joins the Lakers with a rich coaching resume. Known for his successful tenure with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brooks offers a strategic mind and a track record of player development. His experience will be invaluable as the Lakers aim to rebuild their championship aspirations.

Assistant Coach: Bob Beyer

Bob Beyer, a coaching journeyman with over two decades in the NBA, rounds out the veteran trio. Beyer's extensive experience across multiple franchises equips him to support Redick in navigating the complexities of NBA coaching. His seasoned perspective will be a steadying force for the team.

Assistant Coach: Greg St. Jean

Greg St. Jean returns to the Lakers after contributing to their 2020 championship as a player development coach. St. Jean's familiarity with the organization and key players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis makes him a strategic asset. His role will be pivotal in fostering player development and continuity within the team.

Assistant Coach: Lindsey Harding

Lindsey Harding, a former WNBA star and celebrated coach, makes history as the first female coach in Lakers history. Harding's impressive coaching trajectory, highlighted by her G League Coach of the Year award with the Stockton Kings, underscores her capability and potential to make a significant impact on the Lakers' coaching staff.

Assistant Coach: Beau Levesque

Beau Levesque, known for his player development prowess, completes the coaching lineup. Formerly with the Los Angeles Clippers, Levesque is tasked with advancing the Lakers' focus on player growth and development. His expertise aligns with Redick's vision for nurturing talent and building a robust team foundation.

The Lakers are determined to rebound from a disappointing season that ended with a first-round playoff exit. With Redick at the helm, supported by an experienced and diverse coaching staff, the Lakers are poised to reassert themselves in the fiercely competitive Western Conference.