How to register for free Rams training camp tickets

Eight Rams training camp practices at Loyola Marymount University are open to the public.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Registration starts Wednesday for free tickets to watch the Rams as they prepare for the upcoming NFL season.

Eight training camp practices in July and August at Loyola Marymount University in Westchester will be open to the public. Fans can click here to register for free tickets, starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The eight practices include photo opportunities with Rams' cheerleaders and the team mascot, Rampage, giveaways and family-friendly activities.

Here are the training camp practice dates and times open to the public.

  • July 24: 3:30 p.m., 4:40 p.m.
  • July 25: 10:30 a.m., 11:40 a.m.
  • July 26: 11:15 a.m., 12:55 p.m.
  • July 28: 3:30 p.m., 4:40 p.m.
  • July 29: 3:30 p.m., 4:40 p.m.
  • July 31: 11:45 a.m., 12:55 p.m.
  • Aug. 2: 3 p.m., 4:40 p.m.
  • Aug. 3, 3 p.m., 4:40 p.m.

Season-ticket holders will have early access to a limited number of tickets, starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

This is the second straight season of training camp at Loyola Marymount University. The Rams practice during the season team facility in Woodland Hills.

