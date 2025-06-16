What LA's professional sports teams have said about recent ICE raids and protests

Two of Los Angeles' 12 major professional sport franchises have issued public statements on ICE raids and protests over the immigration enforcement operations in the city with a vast and diverse immigrant population and sports fan base.

The ICE operations, part of a mass deportation goal promised by the Trump administration, sparked a week of community unrest that included protests last week in downtown Los Angeles. President Trump said Sunday in a social media post that he has directed federal immigration authorities to expand operations in Los Angeles and other cities.

The administration has highlighted arrests involving undocumented individuals with violent crime convictions. Those who have been caught up in the nationwide raids include asylum seekers, people who overstayed their visas and migrants awaiting their day in immigration court.

The vast majority of resulting protests have been in part of downtown Los Angeles near federal buildings, including a federal detention center. Marines and federalized National Guard troops were sent to LA by the Trump administration over objections from state and local leaders.

California is home to 10.6 million immigrants, more than any other state, according to the Public Policy Institute of California. The Pew Research Center estimates that 1.8 million immigrants in California were undocumented in 2022, a figure that dropped from 2.8 million in 2007.

Most of the state's immigrant population is in large coastal counties, like Los Angeles County, where about 3.5 million people -- or about 35 percent of the county's population -- are immigrants, according to the 2024 State of Immigrants in Los Angeles County report from the USC Dornsife research institute. There are about 809,000 undocumented immigrants in Los Angeles County, which has a population of 9.6 million, according to the report.

See below for a roundup of reaction to the community unrest from the Los Angeles professional sports world.

Angel City Football Club

Angel City FC was the first of Los Angeles' major professional sports teams to issued a statement in support of the city's immigrant community.

"We are heartbroken by the fear and uncertainty man in our Los Angeles community are feeling right now," the team said in a June 7 post on X. "At Angel City, we believe in the power of belonging. We know that our city is stronger because of its diversity and the people and families who shape it, love it, and call it home."

The message was posted on the same day that reports of immigration enforcement near a Home Depot in Paramount drew protesters to the southern Los Angeles County community and a day after federal agents arrested people in and around downtown Los Angeles.

The team wore black t-shirts emblazoned with "Immigrant City Football Club" across the fron and "Los Angeles is for everyone" and "Los Angeles es para todos" on the back. The shirts were distributed to fans at the Saturday match and are being sold in the team's official shop with all net proceeds going to Camino Immigration Services.

Los Angeles Football Club

In a June 8 post on Instagram, LAFC said, "LAFC believes that the true strength of our community comes from the people and cultures that make up the tapestry of this beautiful and diverse city. Today, when so many in our city are feeling fear and uncertainty, LAFC stands shoulder to shoulder with all members of our community."

At a June 8 game against Sporting Kansas City at BMO Stadium, fans held signs in opposition to aggressive immigration enforcement operations. One read, "I can't chant and pretend that everything is ok. It is not ok." The 3252, an independent LAFC supporters group, held a silent protest during the 3-1 victory before chanting during stoppage time.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers, a franchise with deep ties to Los Angeles' Latino community, have not released an official statement on recent ICE raids and protests.

The team's most vocal member on the issue has been fan-favorite Kiké Hernández. In a post Sunday on Instagram, Hernández, who was born in Puerto Rico, said he was "saddened and infuriated" by recent immigration enforcement actions.

"I may not be Born & Raised, but this city adopted me as one of their own," Hernández said in his post, featuring a photo of him on an overlook with the downtown Los Angeles skyline in the background. "I am saddened and infuriated by what’s happening in our country and our city. Los Angeles and Dodger fans have welcomed me, supported me and shown me nothing but kindness and love. This is my second home. And I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart. ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights."

Manager Dave Robert briefly touched on the matter at a pre-game news conference last week.

"I know that when you’re having to bring people in and, you know, deport people and just kind of all the unrest, it's certainly unsettling for everyone," manager Dave Roberts said June 13 during his pregame press conference at Dodger Stadium.

NBCLA has reached out to the Dodgers, Angels, Sparks, Lakers, Clippers, Kings, Ducks, Galaxy, Rams and Chargers for statements to add to this article. The teams have not issued official public statements as of Monday afternoon.