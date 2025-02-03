Watch: Luka Dončić arrives in Los Angeles after shocking trade ushering a new era in Lakers lore

The Los Angeles Lakers newest superstar has officially arrived to the City of Angels.

Less than 24 hours after one of the most shocking trades in NBA history went down late Saturday night, Luka Dončić, the city’s newest star touched down in Tinseltown on Sunday night.

Dončić arrived in style, after a private jet was sent to pick up the Serbian basketball player along with teammate Maxi Kleber from Dallas. Clad in a black hoodie, Dončić flashed the LA hand gesture that’s sure to make headlines tomorrow, while simultaneously breaking the hearts of his loyal fans back in Dallas.

First moments in the City of Angels.



Welcome to LA, @luka7doncic! pic.twitter.com/gTRZHUBQAR — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 3, 2025

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The blockbuster deal between the Lakers and Mavericks sent Dončić to L.A. in exchange for All-Star center Anthony Davis, a 2029 first-round pick, and Max Christie. The Utah Jazz were also part of the trade, acquiring Jalen Hood-Schifino from the Lakers, as well as two second-round draft picks.

For the Lakers, this is a seismic shift. Dončić, just 25 years old, is a five-time All-NBA First Team selection and one of the most dominant offensive forces in the game. While Davis has been a cornerstone for Los Angeles, injuries and long-term concerns may have played a role in the front office’s decision to secure a younger franchise centerpiece.

Can't spell Luka without LA pic.twitter.com/3bNjnNtnhc — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 3, 2025

Dončić was reportedly shocked by the move, and has not answered calls from his former boss Nico Harrison, or head coach Jason Kidd. In addition to the surprise decision to ship him out of Dallas, the move also comes with a costly price for the all-world point guard.

By leaving Dallas, Dončić gives up the possibility of signing a five-year, $345 million supermax contract extension this summer. Instead, the most the Lakers can offer him is five years at approximately $230 million—a staggering $115 million difference.

"I thought I'd spend my career here [in Dallas] and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship."



Luka's statement after being traded to the Lakers pic.twitter.com/F4iJKVQwpx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2025

While that financial factor loomed over trade discussions, Dončić’s long-term fit as the next great Lakers superstar once LeBron James decides to retire made the deal too enticing to pass up for Lakers’ general manager Rob Pelinka.

The trade also reunites Dončić with his former teammate in Lakers’ head coach J.J. Redick. Dončić and Redick played alongside each other with the Mavericks in 20221, the last season of the latter’s career.

JJ Redick #17 hi-fives Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks during the game against the Detroit Pistons on April 21, 2021 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dončić’s arrival ushers in a new era in Lakers basketball history. The Lakers newest superstar has arrived, and hopefully he will be here to stay (Dončić can become a free agent after the 2026 season if he does night sign an extension before then).

The next big question will be how Dončić fits alongside James, two ball-dominant players. Also, will the Lakers make more moves before the Feb. 6 trade deadline to replace the defense and rim protection they lost by sending Davis to Dallas. Time will tell on both of those things, but what is for certain is that one of the NBA’s biggest stars just landed in Hollywood, and the league will never be the same again.